Next Cats player page: Kentucky commitment Skyy Clark

The first player from the class of 2022 to land a scholarship offer from Kentucky also became the first player from that group to commit to the Wildcats. Moving forward, the biggest question will be whether or not he actually stays in the 2022 class.

Skyy Clark — one of the most highly touted playmakers in all of high school basketball — moved from Los Angeles to Nashville last summer, and he was already one of the top point guards on John Calipari’s recruiting radar before relocating much closer to Lexington.

SKYY CLARK

Point guard | Nashville, Tenn.

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

247Sports: No. 13 overall

Rivals.com: No. 13 overall

ESPN.com: No. 19 overall

UK assistant coach Joel Justus started recruiting Clark before his sophomore year of high school, and the Kentucky staff hosted Clark and his family for a recruiting visit last February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to enact a recruiting travel ban that has still not been lifted. Clark’s trip to Lexington only cemented Kentucky’s status as his dream school, and he committed to the Cats on Oct. 22, becoming UK’s first pledge for 2022.

Clark is still open to a reclassification to the 2021 class, however, and that would allow him to play for the Wildcats next season. Whenever he gets to UK, he’s expected to be an instant-impact college player and likely a one-and-done NBA Draft pick.

In the meantime, Clark is doing his best to prepare for what he’ll experience as a college player, including tailoring his individual workouts specifically around Calipari’s offensive and defensive schemes, a unique approach that should give the young playmaker a leg up once he gets to campus.

“Our thing was — he’s going to Kentucky, right? — so why wait until we get there to start learning what they do?” Kenny Clark, the player’s father, told the Herald-Leader. “We have, at most, a year and a half, so let’s lock that in so when he comes in, he’s hitting the ground running.”

Clark averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore, leading Heritage Christian (Calif.) to a 26-5 record.

Long labeled as a “combo guard,” Clark has proven himself as a dynamic point guard capable of playing on or off the ball. That versatility should be a bonus once he gets to Kentucky, which often has more than one star point guard on the roster.

Quotable

“I think he might be the best point guard in high school basketball. I think his intellect and abilities are second to none. And he might be the most skilled guard I’ve seen in the past five or six years, with his pace and composure. He had to do a whole lot for his high school team, and I think that’s why people saw him as a combo. I never did. I think he’s one of the truest point guards out there. ... I think he has superstar abilities.” — Former Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans

What’s next?

Clark will play out this season at his new high school — Ensworth (Tenn.) — and then make a final decision on whether or not to enroll at UK in time for the 2021-22 season. No such decision on reclassification is expected until the spring or summer, and Clark is taking the necessary courses to fulfill his college enrollment obligations, so there will be no academic hangups if he does decide to reclassify. He doesn’t turn 18 years old until July, so he’d be young for the 2021 class. Still, there’s a very high possibility that Clark will make the jump to college after this season, especially if Kentucky has a specific need in the backcourt.

UK has already signed four-star point guard Nolan Hickman for next season, and current freshman Devin Askew is expected to be back for a sophomore year (though he could play his way into the 2021 NBA Draft). Kentucky is also actively pursuing five-star guards Hunter Sallis and Jaden Hardy.

“You know, if you’ve got four or five guards on the roster, then they don’t even need you at that point. They can wait at that point,” Clark’s father told the Herald-Leader after his commitment. “So there’s no rush, but I have confidence in my son’s game. He’s got confidence in his game. So we know, whenever he goes, he’ll be fine.”