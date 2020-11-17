Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis, left, is defended by UK basketball freshman Devin Askew at USA Basketball camp in Colorado Springs last October.

Arguably the best point guard in the 2021 class, Hunter Sallis fully emerged on Kentucky’s recruiting radar with a scholarship offer during the summer before his senior year, and he goes into the winter as one of UK’s top targets for next season.

In mid-November, Sallis trimmed his list of possible college destinations to eight schools: Kentucky, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA. He is not expected to make a decision until the spring in hopes that the NCAA’s COVID-related recruiting travel ban will be lifted by then, which would allow him to take official visits to college campuses. So far, Sallis has visited only Iowa State, Kansas and hometown Creighton.

HUNTER SALLIS

Point guard | Omaha, Neb.

6-foot-5, 175 pounds

247Sports: No. 6 overall

Rivals.com: No. 6 overall

ESPN.com: No. 19 overall

On the court, Sallis checks all the boxes that John Calipari usually looks for in his point guards.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Former Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans, who is now a scout with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, told the Herald-Leader over the summer that — while some other point guards might be better at certain elements of the game — there might not be a better all-around playmaker in the 2021 class than Sallis.

“Is there anyone better than Hunter Sallis when it comes to being a floor-setter, a playmaker, a scorer, an athlete, and, hopefully, a defender? I’m not sure,” Evans said. “ ... Honestly, he might be the best guard in high school basketball, just from a versatility perspective.”

It’s telling that, despite the signing of four-star point guard Nolan Hickman, the possible reclassification of 2022 commitment Skyy Clark, and the possible return of UK freshman point guard Devin Askew next season, the Wildcats remain all in on Sallis, who could use that versatility to be a force on or off the ball — likely both — if he chooses to play for Kentucky.

Sallis averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to lead his high school to the Nebraska state title game last season. He’s steadily risen in the class of 2021 rankings over the past few months, going from No. 42 in the 247Sports composite rankings to start the calendar year and rising all the way to No. 7 in those same rankings entering the fall.

He projects as a possible one-and-done NBA lottery pick after the 2021-22 season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Quotable

“The lazy comparison — but one that’s not entirely wrong — is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Just because of his size and his length due to a growth spurt, and his ball skills, and his wiggle. Hunter is definitely more athletic than Shai was. He’s more explosive, has more wiggle to his game. And he might be more of a scorer than Shai was. Not many have improved, if any in his class, at such a rate as Hunter Sallis. And he’s a very easygoing, fun-loving, high-character kid. And someone that I think is a no-brainer Kentucky kind of guy.” — Former Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans

Crystal Ball

247Sports national analysts Eric Bossi and Jerry Meyer have both logged pro-Kentucky predictions on Hunter Sallis’ Crystal Ball page. You can also see additional predictions by scrolling down on his Rivals.com page, where national analyst Rob Cassidy, among others, are also picking Kentucky.