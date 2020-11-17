Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Jaden Hardy

Jaden Hardy is one of Kentucky’s top backcourt targets in the 2021 class. Nike

Already one of the most highly touted players in the 2021 recruiting class, Jaden Hardy made it clear in the early days of autumn that he might be even better than previously advertised.

Hardy — the first guard in the 2021 class to land a Kentucky scholarship offer — went off for 39 points in a nationally televised game against one of the country’s best high school teams in November, and he’s likely to be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall ranking through the winter and spring. The biggest question related to his recruitment: will he ever play college basketball?

JADEN HARDY

Combo guard | Henderson, Nev.

6-foot-4, 190 pounds

247Sports: No. 4 overall

Rivals.com: No. 5 overall

ESPN.com: No. 4 overall

Hardy averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game as a junior — including a 62-point performance — and, even before he put up those eye-popping numbers, he was squarely on John Calipari’s recruiting radar.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The UK head coach extended a scholarship offer relatively early in the process and even arranged for his 2019-20 team to practice at Hardy’s high school — with the young guard and his teammates watching from the stands — as part of the Wildcats’ two-game trip to the Las Vegas area last season.

It was all adding up to Hardy being a major Kentucky lean and likely future commitment, but — even before it became public knowledge — the college coaches recruiting him were aware of the potential that he could jump straight from high school to the pros, with the G League’s new player development program being a possible route.

If Hardy does play college ball it’ll probably be for Kentucky or a Pac-12 power, and he’d likely be among the best players in America as a freshman.

Hardy is often listed as a shooting guard, but he’s an exceptional passer and is experienced running the point, a position he’d almost certainly play — at least part of the time — for any college team. He’s not expected to make any kind of final decision on his next basketball destination — be it a college team or professional option — until after his senior season of high school.

He’ll be projected as a lottery pick — likely a top five pick — in the 2022 NBA Draft.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Quotable

“When Coach Calipari walks in a gym and comes to see a kid like Jaden — I can honestly tell you, it meant the world to him. It was something that he takes very serious. And something that he really wanted and something that he’s been working for. It’s an offer, but — for these kids — it’s a big accomplishment. He was very humbled. He was very respectful. He was excited that Coach came to see him in person. It was very nice to watch.” — Coronado (Nev.) head coach Jeff Kaufman

Crystal Ball

Going into the winter, a jump straight to the pros is probably the leader as “most likely destination” for Hardy, but expect his Crystal Ball page to stay active throughout the season. You can also scroll down on Hardy’s Rivals.com page for additional predictions.