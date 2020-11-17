Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Brandin Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski averaged 27.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a high school junior in Wisconsin. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ever since John Calipari came to Kentucky more than 10 years ago — and UK fans became accustomed to landing only the most highly touted national recruits — perhaps no scholarship offer has been more surprising than the one issued to Brandin Podziemski.

At the time of Calipari’s offer, Podziemski was ranked as a three-star high school player, far below the range where the UK coach typically recruits. But it seems clear that Podziemski will be rising in the national rankings soon, and he might have been one of the breakout players in the 2021 class had the spring and summer recruiting schedule not been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRANDIN PODZIEMSKI

Shooting guard | Delafield, Wis.

6-foot-5, 195 pounds

247Sports: Not ranked

Rivals.com:Not ranked

ESPN.com:Not ranked

Podziemski was far from an unknown when Calipari extended the scholarship offer in October. By that time, he already had offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and Marquette. Shortly after receiving the Kentucky offer, Podziemski picked one up from fellow blue-blood Kansas.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Given the makeup of Podziemski’s game and his geographical location, the comparisons to former UK star Tyler Herro were inevitable once the offer from the Wildcats was extended. The new Kentucky recruit is certainly a similarly elite scorer at the high school level, averaging 27.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a junior. As a sophomore, he made 45 percent of his three-point attempts. He also plays for a travel team that is now sponsored by Herro.

Podziemski also got off to a strong start with his 2020-21 season, putting up crazy scoring and shooting numbers at the NY2LA Futures Camp, among other early season events.

Like Herro before him, Podziemski wants to be known as more than just a shooter. He averaged 3.7 steals per game as a high school junior and also passes well for his position. Coming out of the summer, he was only the No. 272 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which will likely elevate him in the future to reflect his continued improvement and versatile game.

Just how vigorously Kentucky pursues Podziemski will be interesting to watch. The Cats have already signed four-star point guard Nolan Hickman for next season and should return at least a couple of backcourt players from this season’s team. Major perimeter recruits like Jaden Hardy and Hunter Sallis are also on UK’s 2021 radar, and it’s still possible that 2022 commitment Skyy Clark could reclassify and play in college next season.

Podziemski is an intriguing talent, however, and he might be a player who could add some continuity to UK’s roster while also being able to contribute early. He has not revealed any timetable for his college announcement.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Quotable

“Ever since Tyler (Herro) has gone there I have been following them a lot. Player development is really big there and that is one of the things that has really stood out to me. Watch anybody from there that is in the NBA right now, their skill set is almost unmatched. Anthony Davis, Jamal Murray, Tyler himself, Devin Booker and guys like that all have super skill sets and not just athleticism.” — Brandin Podziemski, in 247Sports interview

Crystal Ball

There have been no prominent predictions as of yet on Podziemski’s Crystal Ball page, but expect some picks to come in as more becomes known about his recruitment. You can also keep tabs on his Rivals.com page for any additional picks from recruiting analysts.

Brandin Podziemski has been offered by Kentucky! Highlights from last weekend. @brandinpodziem2pic.twitter.com/6Kd5V5J4by — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) October 15, 2020