Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren is one of the top players in the recruiting class of 2022 and an early recipient of a UK scholarship offer.

If not for the hype surrounding mega-recruit Emoni Bates, it would be Jalen Duren getting all the attention in the class of 2022.

Bates — the unanimous No. 1 player in 2022 and long seen as the best prospect in all of high school basketball, regardless of class — is an early commitment to Michigan State, but he’s expected to jump straight to the pros out of high school. Duren, meanwhile, is No. 2 in all of the major recruiting rankings for 2022, and — while he could also move straight to the pros — there seems to be a chance he might play college ball.

JALEN DUREN

Center | Philadelphia, Pa.

6-foot-10, 230 pounds

247Sports: No. 2 overall

Rivals.com: No. 2 overall

ESPN.com: No. 2 overall

There’s a long way to go, but — if Duren does indeed opt for a college basketball career — Kentucky might be the team to beat.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

UK extended a scholarship offer to the Delaware native before he began his junior season of high school. As a sophomore, Duren averaged 18.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in Philadelphia, earning first-team All-America honors in his class from MaxPreps.com. He’s now leaving Philly to play for Montverde Academy (Fla.), a perennial powerhouse in high school basketball.

247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi recently called Duren the second-best prospect in all of high school basketball — behind only Bates — regardless of class. Fellow national analyst Jerry Meyer has compared him to former UK star Bam Adebyao, noting Duren’s “imposing physique and an intimidating physical game,” among other shared attributes with the young NBA All-Star.

It’s always possible that a player of Duren’s talent level could reclassify up, but it’s important to note that Duren is in his correct class and would be remarkably young for a 2021 recruit. He doesn’t turn 18 years old until November 2021.

For the time being, Kentucky will continue to pursue Duren as one of its very top recruiting priorities in the 2022 class. The Cats haven’t landed a post player as renowned as Duren since Karl-Anthony Towns several years ago, and Duren’s reputation at this point in his high school career surpasses even Towns’ — yet another sign of just how much potential the 17-year-old possesses.

There is no timetable for an end to Duren’s recruitment, and he has yet to release a set list of top schools.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Quotable

“Whenever I’ve seen him at events like USA Basketball, he is an active listener and worker who does any and everything asked. That kind of focus to go with his size, athleticism and ability to intimidate in the lane is something to be reckoned with. I’ve long felt that he’s much more skilled in the post than he’s been given credit for. I’m looking for a monster year from Duren at Montverde and I’m betting we’ll see a lot more talk about him this winter.” — National analyst Eric Bossi, writing for Rivals.com

Crystal Ball

Duren is relatively quiet off the court and has given no hints to a possible college or pro destination beyond high school. Thus, there have not yet been any prominent predictions on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page. We’ll keep tabs on that page and his Rivals.com player page for any picks from recruiting analysts in the future.