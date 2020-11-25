Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Efton Reid

Efton Reid, left, takes instruction at a major USA Basketball camp in Colorado Springs in October.

Efton Reid first popped up on the radar of Kentucky basketball fans as a possible reclassification candidate to 2020 while the Wildcats were in search of a true center to man the paint for the 2020-21 season. Ultimately, Reid ended up staying in the 2021 class, and Kentucky landed star Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr.

That doesn’t mean Reid isn’t still a UK target. Though there wasn’t much buzz surrounding the Wildcats and the Virginia big man’s recruitment over the summer and fall, the Herald-Leader was told in November that UK has remained in contact with Reid throughout the year, and he’s still seen as a possibility for the 2021 class.

EFTON REID

Center | Richmond, Va.

6-foot-11, 245 pounds

247Sports: No. 24 overall

Rivals.com: No. 27 overall

ESPN.com: No. 18 overall

There are still some unanswered questions about Reid’s NBA upside, but there’s no doubting his ability as a big, skilled center at the high school level, and he has a game that should translate well to college basketball.

“I think he’s the most skilled big man in the country,” his former high school coach, Curt Kassab, told the Herald-Leader after last season. “There are some really athletic post players, but they don’t have his skill. I think that’s why he’s such a priority for so many schools.”

Reid left the Steward School (Va.) in the offseason to transfer to IMG Academy in Florida, where he’s still getting a ton of interest from top colleges. Heading into the early signing period, Ohio State and Pittsburgh were seen as the two most likely landing spots for Reid, though he did not commit to a school during that window and has not set a firm timetable for his college decision.

That will give Kentucky even more time to recruit him and possibly add Reid to a 2021 class that already features five-star power forward Daimion Collins and should have some returning talent in the frontcourt next season. UK assistant Joel Justus has been his primary recruiter.

Reid averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots per game as a junior at Steward School last season. He also shot 74.6 percent from the field and made 12 of 40 three-point attempts.

In a 2021 class that is seemingly light on top-tier frontcourt talent, Reid looks to be both a legitimate target for Kentucky and a good fit for John Calipari’s approach.

Quotable

“His footwork in the post — there have been a couple of (college) coaches that have compared him to Tim Duncan. He plays and even kind of looks a little bit like him. ... He has hook shots going over either shoulder with either hand. I’ve had coaches come in to watch him work out and say, ‘Is he right-handed or left-handed?’ He’s actually right-handed, but it’s hard to tell. Especially inside.” — Steward School (Va.) head coach Curt Kassab

Crystal Ball

Reid hasn’t given many hints as to which way he might be leaning with his college decision, and — as a result — there are currently no predictions on his Crystal Ball page. In addition to Ohio State and Pittsburgh, his list of possibilities includes Virginia, Michigan, Florida State and several other high-major schools.