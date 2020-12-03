Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target DJ Wagner

Camden (N.J.) guard DJ Wagner is viewed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023. AP

More from the series Next Cats player pages Bio information, video highlights and the latest rankings for all of Kentucky’s basketball commitments and recruiting targets for the class of 2021 and beyond. These pages include John Calipari’s quotes on the UK signees for next season, as well as the newest Crystal Ball predictions for the Wildcats’ top uncommitted targets. Expand All

The unanimous selection for the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023 — at this early stage in the process — is New Jersey guard DJ Wagner. The unanimous pick to be Wagner’s landing spot in college — if he goes to college — is Kentucky.

The do-it-all point guard is the grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner and the son of former NBA lottery pick Dajuan Wagner, who was John Calipari’s first major recruit at Memphis and remains close to the Kentucky head coach. That family connection — Milt also worked on Calipari’s staff and was an assistant coach under UK’s Tony Barbee — has Kentucky in a great spot for one of the most talented high school prospects in years.

DJ WAGNER

Point guard | Camden, N.J.

6-foot-3, 165 pounds

247Sports: No. 1 overall

Rivals.com: No 2023 rankings yet

ESPN.com: No. 1 overall

Before he had even played a high school game, Wagner was seen as a future star in the sport and the best prospect in his recruiting class. As a freshman last season, he averaged a team-high 18.5 points per game and had Camden High pegged as favorites of the New Jersey tournament of champions, before postseason play was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wagner’s status as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class has only grown since, despite much of the normal summer travel schedule being called off. Recruiting analysts see him as a player who is talented beyond his years with plenty of upside moving forward.

Likely to be a third-generation NBA player in the future, Wagner is a talented scorer, shooter and facilitator from the point guard position. His length, athleticism and high basketball IQ also makes him a recruit with considerable potential as a perimeter defender, especially as he continues to gain strength in the coming years.

The Kentucky connection is strong.

The Wagner family remains incredibly close to Calipari and the UK coaching staff, and Wagner’s stepbrother — Camden native Kareem Watkins — actually joined the Wildcats’ roster as a walk-on just before this season. Watkins would be a senior by the time Wagner becomes a college freshman. It’s also worth noting that Wagner was high school teammates last season with now-UK power forward Lance Ware.

Questions will surely come in the future as to whether Wagner even plays college ball, given the apparent rise of the G League as a potential path for top high school recruits and the possibility that the NBA could lift its one-and-done rule sometime in the coming years, allowing players to go straight from high school to the NBA Draft. If Wagner does opt for college, UK is in a strong spot. And he’s likely not going to be a reclassification candidate, despite his immense talent. Wagner doesn’t even turn 18 years old until May 2023.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Quotable

“For a young sophomore, he’s just an elite prospect. He’s a tremendous three-level scorer. He can make shots off the catch and pull, with range. He’s long. He’s athletic. He just has a knack for getting the ball in the hole. He’s great in transition. He’s smart, high IQ and can really pass. And, obviously, with having all of that as just a sophomore — the kid has immense upside. His frame is still fairly thin. And given his genetics and who his dad is, you know he’s going to continue to grow. You know he’s going to continue to get stronger, get more athletic. He’s just a smart kid, smart player who is competitive and really skilled and can do everything at a high level, especially for being just a sophomore in high school.” — 247Sports analyst Travis Branham

Crystal Ball

As long as Calipari is at Kentucky, the recruitment of Wagner is likely to be seen as a Wildcats vs. the pros battle. 247Sports national analyst Brian Snow logged a pro-UK prediction on Wagner’s Crystal Ball page before he’d even finished his freshman season, and the Herald-Leader was told just before his sophomore season that the Cats should “absolutely” be seen as the college favorite for the New Jersey star.