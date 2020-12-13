Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Scoota Henderson

Scoota Henderson, left, is one of the top guards in the class of 2022.

In a 2022 recruiting class that is stacked with talent at the point guard spot, Scoota Henderson is making his case as possibly the best overall player at that position.

The Atlanta-area standout has the size, skill and potential to be one of the best playmakers in the country by the time he gets to college, and he’s already making a major name for himself at the high school level. 247Sports analyst Travis Branham — after scouting Henderson at an early season event in November — told the Herald-Leader that he might be the best point guard prospect in both the 2022 and 2021 classes, ranking him ahead of some very talented players that are a year older.

SCOOTA HENDERSON

Point guard | Marietta, Ga.

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

247Sports: No. 14 overall

Rivals.com: No. 18 overall

ESPN.com: No. 11 overall

Henderson is an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands, adept at getting to the basket and able to make good decisions once he’s there. He’s a bit of a streaky shooter at this point in his development, though he has potential in that area. Defensively, he could be a star at the next level.

“When it comes to the physical tools of just his size, physical frame, length, athleticism — he has all the ability to be an elite on-ball defender. He’s 6-foot-3 and he can defend some ‘2s’ and combos and stuff like that, but primarily you’re going to see him on the ball,” Branham said.

Kentucky already has an early commitment from star 2022 point guard Skyy Clark, though he could still reclassify to 2021 and — even if he stays in 2022 — has expressed his willingness to play alongside other talented point guards.

UK is also among the schools pursuing Henderson the hardest at this relatively early stage in his recruitment. Henderson told USA Today in December that he hears the most from Kentucky, Kansas and Virginia, along with a slew of Southeastern Conference programs that have long been pursuing him.

Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus traveled to Georgia before Henderson’s sophomore year of high school to see the young point guard, and the Wildcats are expected to stay in close contact with the Georgia native for the foreseeable future.

Henderson doesn’t seem to be in any rush to make a college commitment.

Quotable

“He is very competitive, especially when the lights come on. ... And, a lot of times, you see elite prospects back down from those challenges. And Scoot (is) the opposite. He just (answers) the challenge, which is something you want to see out of those top prospects. You don’t want to see them ducking the competition. You don’t want to see them sitting out or wanting to play the easy games — you want to see them in those (tough) environments and see them compete the way Scoot (does).” — 247Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham

Crystal Ball

It’s still early in the process for Henderson, who has long been a major target for Southeastern Conference programs and started to see increased interest from the blue bloods heading into his junior season. Auburn has been talked about as a possible early favorite, but there are currently no major predictions on Henderson’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page or the Future Cast section of his Rivals.com player page.