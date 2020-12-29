Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Shaedon Sharpe

Canadian basketball prospect Shaedon Sharpe was one of the first players in the 2022 class to land a UK scholarship offer.

It might have seemed like the Kentucky scholarship offer to Canadian basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe came out of nowhere in December, but the Wildcats’ coaching staff had actually been keeping tabs on him for most of the calendar year.

Sharpe — a super-athletic shooting guard from London, Ont. — was primed to be one of the breakout stars of the Nike circuit in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a cancellation of the entire EYBL schedule. Instead, he worked further on his game and emerged as a possible five-star prospect in the early going of his junior season.

SHAEDON SHARPE

Shooting guard | London, Ontario

6-foot-4, 175 pounds

247Sports: No. 42 overall

Rivals.com: No. 90 overall

ESPN.com: Not ranked

Sharpe, who transferred from a prep school in Kansas to one in Arizona before his junior year, showed off a new skill set to complement his next-level athleticism. He averaged nearly 25 points over his first few games for Dream City Christian (Ariz.), adding an improved jump shot to his ability to drive and score at the basket.

Kentucky was tracking Sharpe before his high school move, thanks to a tip from his Nike club director, Dwayne Washington, who trained Sharpe in the offseason and played a similar role in the development of fellow Canadian and former UK guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander endeared himself to the UK coaching staff with his tremendous work ethic off the court, and Washington says that Sharpe — while a different player from the former Kentucky standout — shares a similar outlook.

“Obviously Shai worked — and that’s what Shaedon is going to do — but Calipari does what he says,” Washington told the Herald-Leader. “You have to put the work in. And you have to compete. And you have to be mentally tough. And you have to come in every day and put the work in every day, without feeling bad for yourself. And, if you do that, good things happen.”

Sharpe landed a scholarship offer from Kansas a few days before the Kentucky offer came, and Alabama and Oregon have also been mentioned as teams to watch in the early going of his recruitment.

There is no timetable for Sharpe’s college decision, and — despite some rumblings of a possible reclassification to 2021 — Washington told the Herald-Leader that his star pupil will “for sure” stay in the 2022 class.

Quotable

“Shaedon’s glass is half full, and he knows it. He’s willing to learn and grow without taking things personal. He’s willing to go through the fire. If you’re going to go to a school like Kentucky, you can’t have people telling you you’re great. You have to have people telling you what you’re not good at. ‘Are you ready to get coached? Are you ready to go to the next level?’ He’s willing to receive the information — constructive criticism — and play in a daily competitive environment.” — UPlay Canada team director Dwayne Washington

Crystal Ball

There are no major Crystal Ball predictions or Rivals.com Future Cast picks yet for Sharpe, who should still have two more seasons of high school ball before moving on to the college level. Given his ties to the UK program through the Gilgeous-Alexander connection, it would seem that Kentucky has a very good shot once Sharpe begins to get more serious about his recruiting process.