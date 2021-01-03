Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Isaac McKneely

Isaac McKneely averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore at Poca (W.Va.) during the 2019-20 season.

More from the series Next Cats player pages Bio information, video highlights and the latest rankings for all of Kentucky’s basketball commitments and recruiting targets for the class of 2021 and beyond. These pages include John Calipari’s quotes on the UK signees for next season, as well as the newest Crystal Ball predictions for the Wildcats’ top uncommitted targets. Expand All

If Kentucky is looking for more outside shooting on its future rosters, it would be hard to go wrong with Isaac McKneely, a knockdown shooter with deep range and the ability to impact a game in several different ways.

McKneely — a native of Poca, W.Va., less than a three-hour drive from Lexington — emerged on Kentucky’s radar prior to his junior season, and UK Coach John Calipari has been in personal contact to let the star guard and his family know that the Wildcats are very interested in his recruitment.

ISAAC McKNEELY

Combo guard | Poca, W.Va.

6-foot-4, 175 pounds

247Sports: No. 62 overall

Rivals.com: No. 94 overall

ESPN.com: Not ranked

Calipari called before McKneely cut his list of college options in late 2020 to make sure Kentucky would stay in contention. UK hasn’t extended a scholarship offer — the Wildcats coach hopes to see McKneely play in person before that happens — but Kentucky did indeed make his final eight, and there’s plenty of interest on McKneely’s end.

“Oh yeah. You’re talking to Kentucky — that’s the real deal there now,” Poca head coach Allen Osborne told the Herald-Leader ahead of McKneely’s junior season. “... He’s going to get as much information as he can before he makes a decision. But he’s really excited about Kentucky.”

Though there are seven other schools on his list — including home-state West Virginia — UK would be the closest campus to Poca, and Osborne said they watch plenty of Kentucky games in his part of the state, which is less than an hour’s drive from Ashland.

“A lot of people have compared him to Tyler Herro. Tyler did OK,” Osborne said with a laugh. “The thing that Isaac brings — he’s really good right now — but he continues to work hard, and he continues to grow, and he continues to develop. And he’s humble and hungry, and he’s never satisfied. And you don’t get at a higher level than Kentucky. So I think he knows that if he’s going to play at that level — whether it’s Kentucky or Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville or wherever — he’s got to be prepared and work. And he’s like that. He knows what’s ahead. He knows he has to be ready. And he wants to play when he goes. He doesn’t want to watch.”

McKneely averaged 22 points per game and made 45 percent of his three-point shots as a sophomore, and he’s played both on and off the ball for his high school team. He’s an above-average athlete, excels at working to get open off the ball, and can change a game with his shooting ability. He’s also paying special attention to his defense as he looks forward to his college career.

“You get to the level of Kentucky — or anybody else at that level — you have to be able to guard the ball, or you’re not going to play,” Osborne said.

Quotable

“He’s a really skilled combo guard. Some people like him more as a ‘2’. I prefer him more as a combo, because while he is a great shooter and he can make shots and create his own shot from all three levels, I think he’s very smart. I think he has a very high IQ and feel for the game. And he’s a great passer. He’s got good size for the position. He’s got a sturdy frame. He’s not thin, by any means. He’s a plus athlete. He’s a better athlete than some give him credit for. So, just given his skill and IQ, he can impact the game both on and off the ball. I think at Kentucky he would be best suited off the ball, just because he doesn’t have that great burst you want to see, especially with the guys you get at Kentucky. But he’s just really skilled. He’s a great shooter, both off the catch and off the bounce. He can create his own shot.” — 247Sports analyst Travis Branham

Crystal Ball

McKneely has narrowed his recruitment to eight schools: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia. He’d like to take several official visits before making a college decision, which could come before his senior season of high school, but he still appears to be fairly open with his recruitment. There haven’t been any predictions from national analysts on McKneely’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page. There are some Virginia picks on his Rivals.com Future Cast page, but those predictions came in the summer of 2020, and there’s still a lot to play out with his recruitment.