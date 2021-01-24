Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace, left, has emerged as a five-star guard in the recruiting class of 2022. For The Dallas Morning News

It’s no secret that John Calipari puts a premium on defense when assessing the strengths of potential Kentucky basketball players, and Cason Wallace has a reputation that seems perfectly suited for the UK coach’s approach.

Wallace is a gritty, competitive, defensive-minded backcourt player, and there appears to be a high level of mutual interest as he approaches a pivotal period in his recruitment.

CASON WALLACE

Combo guard | Richardson, Texas

6-foot-3, 175 pounds

247Sports: No. 17 overall

Rivals.com: No. 19 overall

ESPN.com:No. 23 overall

Wallace has been one of the fastest-risers in the 2022 class over the past year, moving from unranked at the beginning of 2021 to No. 74 nationally in the July composite rankings to five-star status by the beginning of his junior year. He’s now generally considered to be a top 20 recruit in a 2022 class that looks more talented than most.

247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins has said that Wallace might be the best defender in the class, comparing his fight and willingness to compete with former McDonald’s All-American guard Marcus Smart, a No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draft who is now in his seventh season as a starter with the Boston Celtics.

“If he was to go to Kentucky, he’d be out there for defense — just strictly locking dudes up and taking pride in that role,” Jenkins told the Herald-Leader. “He takes matchups personally. He just wants to win, and that’s evident in his mentality and the intensity that he brings to each game that he plays in.”

Wallace is also a capable offensive player. On his high school team, he often plays as the lead ball-handler, creating his own scoring opportunities with his quickness and athleticism. He projects as more of an off-the-ball player in college however, though one who could be a secondary ball-handler on a team with other talented lead guards (which UK should have on future rosters).

Kentucky also appears to be in a very good spot with Wallace, who has said this winter that UK is one of the schools that has been in contact the most of late (along with Arkansas, Baylor and a few others). The Wildcats are expected to hit the state of Texas hard with new assistant coach Jai Lucas bringing extensive ties to the area, and UK has had plenty of recruiting success there (Daimion Collins, Tyrese Maxey and PJ Washington most recently).

Jenkins told the Herald-Leader that, if UK offers, he expects the Cats to be the clear leader for Wallace. “I think they would definitely be the favorite,” he said.

Quotable

“What’s easy to see within his game is he’s so long and controls each game with his length that he will be a person who could potentially have a long career in the NBA just buying in to being a lockdown defender who can make open shots and who can also handle the ball secondarily. ... His calling card is definitely on the defensive end, just because of the way he locks up, his active hands — even off the ball, he always has his head on a swivel and can play the passing lanes. He’s just a very versatile defender who can guard all three perimeter positions.” — 247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins





Crystal Ball

Wallace still seems to be at a relatively early stage in his recruitment. There are no recent predictions on either his 247Sports Crystal Ball page or his Rivals.com Future Cast page, and there have been zero predictions on either of those pages from national recruiting analysts. If Kentucky does come through with a scholarship offer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some pro-UK picks pop up.