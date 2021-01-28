Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Keyonte George

Keyonte George is arguably the No. 1 basketball recruit from the state of Texas for the class of 2022.

Keyonte George is one of the top shooting guards in the 2022 class and certainly among the most accomplished perimeter scorers in the group. He’s a smooth, confident offensive player who can get points from all three levels on the court, and he projects as an above-average three-point shooter in college, if he goes that route.

There have also already been plenty of early straight-to-the-pros rumors surrounding George’s recruitment, though several top schools — including Kentucky — are pursuing him.

KEYONTE GEORGE

Shooting guard | Lewisville, Texas

6-foot-5, 185 pounds

247Sports: No. 15 overall

Rivals.com: No. 6 overall

ESPN.com:No. 12 overall

George averaged 23.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a high school sophomore and transferred to iSchool Academy to play a national schedule during his junior year.

247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins, who is based in George’s home state of Texas, told the Herald-Leader that the shooting guard prospect excels at shooting off the catch or creating space for open threes off the dribble. He’s also a long and athletic player who can get by defenders and is great at making contested shots as he gets closer to the basket. Jenkins said he wouldn’t be surprised if George ends up as a 35-37ish percent shooter from three-point range at the college level.

“He has a great scorer’s touch,” Jenkins said. “Just a very smooth player.”

George told 247Sports in late January that Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech, which have all extended scholarship offers, and Kentucky were among the schools in contact with him the most.

UK assistant coach Jai Lucas, who was previously on the Texas coaching staff, has been the point man in the Wildcats’ pursuit.

George is hoping to take some campus visits later this year — assuming the NCAA ends its “dead period” on recruiting travel — and, ideally, be ready to make a decision on his basketball future before his senior season of high school.

Quotable

“He’s so smooth and efficient in the way he scores it. He’s great scoring at all three levels. He has a terrific pull-up game, and on top of that he just plays the game the right way. If a scoring opportunity doesn’t present itself, he always finds the open man. He’s really, really smooth and laid back in his approach to the game.” — 247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins

Crystal Ball

The G League will apparently remain an option for George, but he’s taking the college recruiting process seriously, as well. That said, there doesn’t seem to be any clear frontrunner in his recruitment. There are zero picks on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page, and no national analysts have weighed in with predictions on his Rivals.com FutureCast page. Texas Tech could be a school to keep an eye on, but George seems pretty open with his recruitment.