Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Trevor Keels

Paul VI (Va.) shooting guard Trevor Keels is a five-star recruit in the class of 2021. AP

Still in search of some backcourt help for the 2021-22 season, the Kentucky Wildcats reached out to five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels relatively late in the recruiting process, extending a scholarship offer in mid-February, just before the end of his senior season of high school.

It might not be too late to land Keels’ commitment.

TREVOR KEELS

Shooting guard | Clinton, Md.

6-foot-5, 210 pounds

247Sports: No. 16 overall

Rivals.com: No. 20 overall

ESPN.com: No. 19 overall

The powerful perimeter scorer from the Washington, D.C. area had been working off a final list that included just three schools — Duke, Villanova and Virginia — for months, but he’s publicly said that he’s genuinely torn over his college decision, and it sounds like Kentucky does indeed have an opening to come in late and possibly land his pledge.

Keels plays for Paul VI (Va.) — a perennial contender in the D.C. area — and has been ranked in five-star territory for more than a year. He was on UK’s radar earlier in the recruiting process, but the Wildcats had already targeted some other talented backcourt players, and there was some thinking in recruiting circles that Duke might be the favorite for Keels.

With the Cats seemingly falling behind for star guards like Jaden Hardy and Hunter Sallis — and with the Blue Devils apparently not the favorites that they were assumed to be — UK is making its move.

If he chose Kentucky as his college destination, Keels could bring the type of scoring prowess from the perimeter that has been largely missing from this season’s team. He’s a physically strong player — already looking the part of a veteran college guard — as well as a smart player who is a capable rebounder, passer, ball handler and defender.

His scoring ability draws the most attention, with strength that allows him to get by weaker defenders and versatility that creates mismatches for opposing defenses. He’s also a threat from three-point range.

There is no timetable for Keels’ college decision.

Quotable

“I think I bring versatility. Play different positions. I think I can play ‘1’ through ‘5.’ I think that’s a matchup problem for defenders — having a ‘5’ guarding me, that’s just really different. I think I’m the type of dude that likes stuffing the stat sheet, doing a little bit of everything. Whatever it takes for my team to win — I’m not just focused on scoring the basketball.” — Five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels

Crystal Ball

There are a handful of predictions on Keels’ Crystal Ball page and his Rivals.com FutureCast page — all in favor of Duke — but there hasn’t been a big rush of picks yet, and there have been none from national recruiting analysts. At this point, it probably wouldn’t be a surprise to see Keels end up at any of the final four schools on his list: Duke, Villanova, Virginia and, now, Kentucky.