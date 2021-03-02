Next Cats player page: Kentucky basketball recruiting target Nick Smith Jr.

Nick Smith Jr. is one of the top shooting guard recruits in the class of 2022.

John Calipari has already successfully recruited five-star prospects Malik Monk and Archie Goodwin out of the state of Arkansas. Could Nick Smith Jr. be next in line?

Smith is one of the best scorers in the 2022 class and added Kentucky to his list of college options coinciding with a conversation with Calipari late in his junior season. It’s becoming clear that the Wildcats should be seen as a serious threat in his recruitment as he enters his final year of AAU ball this spring.

NICK SMITH JR.

Shooting guard | Sherwood, Ark.

6-foot-4, 170 pounds

247Sports: No. 25 overall

Rivals.com: No. 36 overall

ESPN.com: No. 43 overall

Smith originally cut his list to 10 schools in January, but Kentucky was able to get back into contention, and Smith should be one of the top 2022 players on the Wildcats’ coaching staff’s watch list as soon as the NCAA’s “dead period” ends later this year.

A terrific scorer, Smith also has the athleticism and competitive drive to excel on the defensive end in college.

Smith also seems like a good complement to five-star point guard Skyy Clark, who has already committed to Kentucky for the 2022 class. 247Sports analysts Travis Branham told the Herald-Leader that both players have an ability to score, pass and handle the ball — traits that should work well in tandem in Calipari’s offensive system.

“They would be able to play off each other well,” he said.

Smith actually plays for the same high school that produced Goodwin, and he’s had nothing but great things to say about Kentucky’s program and Calipari’s record of getting players to the NBA.

There is no timetable for Smith’s college decision, but if a UK scholarship offer comes, he could be ready to sign by the fall. The other schools on his list are Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oral Roberts and Texas Tech.

Quotable

“He’s a great scorer. That’s definitely his calling card. He’s got good size and length for the position. He’s a good athlete. He’s got a good first step. He’s very aggressive. He’s a very confident and aggressive scorer. He can pull up with range. He can attack you off the bounce. He’s got a nice floater. He finishes at the rim through contact. What I love most about him is his mentality. Just that confident, aggressive style — he brings it on the defensive end. He’s very competitive. He can defend multiple positions. And while he is a very good scorer, especially in that 2022 class, you can plug him alongside a guy like Skyy Clark, and they would be able to play off each other well. ... Nick is just a tough two-way player who’s going to bring instant offense wherever he goes.” — 247Sports analyst Travis Branham

Crystal Ball

247Sports analyst Travis Branham told the Herald-Leader in February that UK would definitely be “the team to beat” for Smith’s commitment if the Cats come through with a scholarship offer, and he logged the first prediction — in favor of Kentucky — on Smith’s Crystal Ball page shortly after that. There were no picks in Smith’s Rivals FutureCast section going into March.

The toughest 2022 shooting guard in Arkansas Nick Smith Jr. dropped 33 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists vs Little Rock Parkview! @ntsmith1402



: @Max_Bennett17 pic.twitter.com/IMWxbfqoEY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 27, 2021