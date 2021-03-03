Next Cats player page: Kentucky basketball recruiting target Brandon Miller

Nashville-area basketball standout Brandon Miller is one of the top recruits in the class of 2022. Nike

More from the series Next Cats player pages Bio information, video highlights and the latest rankings for all of Kentucky’s basketball commitments and recruiting targets for the class of 2021 and beyond. These pages include John Calipari’s quotes on the UK signees for next season, as well as the newest Crystal Ball predictions for the Wildcats’ top uncommitted targets. Expand All

One of the first class of 2022 prospects to be linked to Kentucky as a possible recruiting target early in the process, Brandon Miller still appears to be near the top of UK’s list going into his final AAU season.

The Nashville-area standout actually visited Lexington for Big Blue Madness early in his sophomore year of high school, and he has continued to say that Kentucky is one of the schools that has been in the most regular contact regarding his recruitment.

BRANDON MILLER

Small forward | Antioch, Tenn.

6-foot-8, 200 pounds

247Sports: No. 12 overall

Rivals.com: No. 17 overall

ESPN.com: No. 7 overall

Miller is a gifted athlete with great length for his position and the ability to score at all three levels on the offensive end. Though he could still use some strength on his thin frame, he has tremendous natural ability and considerable upside in this 2022 class.

As one of the top prospects in SEC country, he’s obviously emerged as a major target for several of the league’s top program, with early scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others. (His father played football at Alabama).

Louisville has also made him a priority recruit in the 2022 class, and North Carolina is among the other top programs that have stayed in constant contact throughout his junior season.

Miller projects as one of the top players on the always competitive Nike circuit this spring and summer. If the NCAA’s dead period is lifted in time for college coaches to hit the recruiting trail in July, he’ll surely be on the watch list for Kentucky and a number of other top schools.

Though he was able to take several campus visits before the COVID-19 recruiting travel shutdown, Miller doesn’t seem to be too far long in his recruiting process, and he has not yet cut his list of college possibilities.

Once the travel season starts up and college coaches can turn their full attention to prospects in the 2022 class, look for Miller’s name to emerge as one of the biggest in national recruiting circles.

Quotable

“He’s a very gifted scorer. He can make shots from three. He can create his own shot from mid-range. He can get to the rim when he wants. He does need to continue working on his motor and his mentality, but when it comes to natural gifts and natural talent — he possesses loads of it. He’s a guy with very high upside. And as he continues to improve that motor and his approach to the game, he’s just got a very high upside and can continue climbing those rankings and be a star at the college level one day.” — 247Sports analyst Travis Branham

Crystal Ball

It’s obviously too early for recruiting analysts to have a good feel for Miller’s college destination. There are no predictions yet on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page of Rivals.com FutureCast page.