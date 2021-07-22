Next Cats player page: Kentucky basketball recruiting target Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski has been a standout player for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.) since his sophomore year of high school. Courtesy of Wilbraham & Monson Academy

One of the fastest-rising players in the 2022 class, Kyle Filipowski landed squarely on Kentucky’s target list after John Calipari’s first in-person evaluation of his talent during the July recruiting period.

The versatile, mobile 6-11 forward had been recruited by UK assistants Bruiser Flint and Orlando Antigua at Indiana and Illinois, respectively, and both of those assistant coaches kept tabs on Filipowski after they made the move to Kentucky. As soon as Calipari saw him on the Nike EYBL circuit in July, he decided to extend a scholarship offer.

KYLE FILIPOWSKI

Power forward | Westtown, N.Y.

6-foot-11, 230 pounds

247Sports: No. 40 overall

Rivals.com: No. 48 overall

ESPN.com: No. 20 overall

Though Filipowski has the look of a center, he plays more of a face-the-basket game, and Calipari apparently told him in their first video conference that he planned to utilize Filipowski alongside another, more traditional big man at the next level. That’s if he chooses Kentucky, of course.

His ascension up the recruiting rankings coincided with scholarship offers and major interest from a number of top programs. Once the travel period opened June 1, he took official visits to Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Syracuse, along with unofficial visits to Northwestern and UConn, with North Carolina and Michigan on the list as additional schools that have offered this summer.

Duke might be tough to beat, but Filipowski is keeping an open mind with his recruitment, and he plans to take more visits in the early fall.

The plan has been to announce a college decision toward the beginning of his senior year, which would allow him to sign early in November, but Filipowski has put no specific timetable on the end to his recruitment.

Filipowski wasn’t even ranked among the top 125 players in the 2022 class on Jan. 1, 2021, but he’s rocketed up the charts since, moving to the No. 33 spot in the 247Sports composite rankings by the start of the July evaluation periods. As a junior last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.), the same program that produced former UK player Wenyen Gabriel.

It’s likely that Filipowski will rise even higher in those 2022 rankings before his high school career is finished.

Quotable

“You just watch him handle the ball, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s not a ‘5.’ ’ There’s not a stretch ‘5’ on God’s green Earth that handles the ball like Kyle Filipowski. I would bet my house on that. He is a combo forward. I don’t even pinpoint him as a stretch ‘4’ — sure, that may be where you have to put him in the starting lineup. If you have to give him a position, you probably call him a ‘4.’ But at the end of the day, he handles the ball so well that he’s not even your typical stretch ‘4.’ ”—Wilbraham & Monson Academy head coach Mike Mannix





Crystal Ball

There are a total of eight predictions on Filipowski’s 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals.com Future Cast pages, and all of them are in favor of the Duke Blue Devils.