Next Cats player page: Kentucky basketball recruiting target Adem Bona

Adem Bona is one of the top post players in the recruiting class of 2022. FIBA

Originally from Nigeria, Adem Bona moved to Turkey as a teenager before coming to the United States at 17 and enrolling at Prolific Prep (Calif.), where he has established himself as one of the top post player prospects in his 2022 class.

Bona is a high-motor competitor in the paint and brings a combination of athleticism and a hard-working approach that should delight Kentucky Coach John Calipari, if he does indeed end up playing for the Wildcats next season.

ADEM BONA

Center | Nigeria

6-foot-10, 225 pounds

247Sports: No. 7 overall

Rivals.com: No. 27 overall

ESPN.com: No. 13 overall

Early in Bona’s American high school career, the expectation in recruiting circles was that he would ultimately return overseas to play a year of professional ball before coming back to the United States for the 2023 NBA Draft, but there’s a growing sense that he might actually play in college.

If that does happen, Kentucky is positioning itself as a major threat for his commitment.

UK will host Bona for an official visit in late August, and a scholarship offer from the Wildcats could come during that trip. Kentucky has five-star center Dereck Lively II at the top of its 2022 recruiting board, but there is room for more than one big man in UK’s class, and Bona would be a terrific addition to the 2022-23 roster.

“I think he’s completely bought into that role of being a dude who can get you 10 rebounds a night, can protect the basket, can guard ball screens,” 247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins told the Herald-Leader. “He’s fully bought into that role, and he stars in it. I think that’s one of the more impressive things about him. And I definitely think he’s a guy who can help impact winning without having to score 20 points a night.

Bona, who will turn 19 years old in late March, considered reclassifying to 2021 but ultimately decided to stay in the 2022 class and continue to work on his development. The Nigeria native primarily played soccer growing up and did not start concentrating on basketball until he moved to Turkey.

There is no timetable for Bona’s decision on what comes next in his basketball career, but Kentucky seems like a top option if he goes the college route.

Quotable

“I think he has one of the highest motors in high school basketball. Strong, strong athlete. He tries to grab every rebound. I think the most valuable part of his game — that coaches will value today — is his ability to guard ball screens. He can switch on the quicker guards and stay in front of them. He guards with physicality. He moves his feet very well. He just plays with a great amount of effort. And I definitely think that what he brings to the table translates to the highest of levels — as a blue-collar type of player in the NBA.” —247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins





Crystal Ball

There are not yet any predictions on Adem Bona’s Crystal Ball page, but some picks in Kentucky’s favor have already started to trickle in on his Rivals.com FutureCast page.