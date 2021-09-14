Kentucky basketball commitment page: What to know about UK recruit Skyy Clark

Kentucky commitment Skyy Clark posted a photo of himself in a Wildcats uniform during his official visit in June. Instagram

The first player to commit to the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2022 class, Skyy Clark has long been regarded as one of the best playmakers in his age group and should be an instant-impact player at UK in the 2022-23 season.

Clark was one of Kentucky’s earliest targets for 2022, first visiting with former UK assistant coach Joel Justus before he even started his sophomore year of high school. He was the first recruit to land a scholarship offer from the Wildcats during the COVID-19 shutdown, and he announced his commitment to UK in October 2020, before his junior season.

SKYY CLARK

Point guard

Hometown: Los Angeles

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

247Sports: No. 12 overall

Rivals.com: No. 21 overall

ESPN.com: No. 16 overall

Clark calls Los Angeles home, though he and his family moved to Nashville for his junior year of high school. There, he got off to a terrific start to his basketball season, scoring 51 points in his very first game to break the record at his new school. Clark continued to excel before opting out of the final few weeks of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his final season of high school, Clark was set to play for defending national champion Montverde Academy, but he suffered a torn ACL at the beginning of the 2021 grassroots season that will sideline him for several months. Clark still made the move to Montverde — along with his brother ZZ, a promising recruit in the 2024 class — but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play any this season.

Clark is expected to make a full recovery well ahead of his arrival in Lexington, however, and he projects as a five-star scorer and playmaker in the Wildcats’ backcourt next season. His national rankings took a slight dip as some of his peers moved up the charts based on their play this past summer, but Clark is still regarded as one of the best and most versatile point guards in this 2022 class.

Before Clark went down with the knee injury in spring 2021, he was impressing on the grassroots circuit with his Nike team.

“What really stood out to me about him was his playmaking ability,” 247Sports analyst Travis Branham told the Herald-Leader at the time. “We’ve known for quite some time just how good of a scorer he is — he’s really crafty and has great ball skills. He’s just dynamic with the ball in his hands. He can make shots from three, but he’s great getting in the paint, getting to his spots and scoring the basketball.

“He’s always been a talented passer — there’s no denying that — but he is showcasing that he can play that full-time (point guard position). He can make good decisions on the fly and make plays for his teammates.”

Quotable

“Right now, he’s a very dynamic player. I think he has the ability to be a game-changer, a program-changer. His game, right now, is just really refined, and he’s locking in on the fundamental things — being a student of the game. He’s really spending a lot of time trying to find ways to affect the game in more ways than just scoring. He wants to prove that he’s more than just a scorer. He has the ability to be a great playmaker, and he’s really made a lot of strides there. I think his ceiling is very high, and he has the right attitude and work ethic and mindset. And that’s why he’s going to continue to be successful.” — Nashville-based basketball trainer Jamal Richardson

What’s next?

Clark will be eligible to officially sign with the Kentucky Wildcats during the early period, which runs from Nov. 10-17. He is on track to be 100 percent healthy by the time he gets to UK, and he’s expected to arrive in Lexington in June 2022.