NCAA takes aim at fixing college basketball corruption with major rule changes
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Coach John Calipari said Kentucky had an advantage because Davidson ran sets similar to their SEC foe Tennessee. He said if they hadn't seen Davidson's style of play already from Tennessee, Kentucky would have had "no chance."
Former Perry County Central standout will have to sit out this season after his NCAA transfer waiver was denied. He talked about that possibility, among other topics, earlier in the week during the Wolfpack's media day.
Coach Calipari took no credit away from UNC, but said his team deserves a lot of praise for hanging with the Tar Heels despite being in a lot of foul trouble. Kentucky's season ended with a 75-73 loss in the Elite 8 round on Sunday.