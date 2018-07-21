Photo slideshow: 4-way tie for the lead at PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship

When play stopped Friday because of weather, Troy Merritt was leading the PGA’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club with a two-round score of -15. Merritt talked about how weather has affected the tournament.
PGA golfer Justin Thomas was awarded 2017 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet int he Lexington Center Wednesday evening, which his parents Mike and Jani accepted on his behalf.
Just the sixth female golfer to play in a PGA event, Brittany Lincicome said playing in the Barbasol Championship was a dream come true. Lincicome shot a 71 in the second round Saturday but missed the cut.
A trailer on a truck hauling vehicles caught fire on southbound Interstate 75 Friday morning about the same time authorities were dealing with downed trees from a storm. The interstate was closed for a few hours and traffic was stopped for miles.
Strong storms knocked down multiple trees along southbound Interstate 75 between Fayette and Madison counties. A truck carrying vehicles also caught fire. All lanes were closed for clean up. The traffic eventually backed up for miles.