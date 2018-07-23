Josh Teater says good things ahead after play in Barbasol Championship

Former Henry Clay and Morehead State star Josh Teater shot a 73 on Monday to finish the Barbasol Championship at 12-under par. He will next play in a Web.com Tour event in Springfield, Mo.
By
Couple marries at Coba

Restaurant News & Reviews

Couple marries at Coba

Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.