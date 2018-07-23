Barbasol winner Merritt: ‘To secure a job for 2 more years, it’s a pretty good feeling’
Troy Merritt, a 32-year-old from Meridian, Idaho, won the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville. Merritt talked about what it meant to get his second tour victory.
Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky star Cooper Musselman battled weather conditions and interruptions in play at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Musselman finished at 7-under par for the tournament.
When play stopped Friday because of weather, Troy Merritt was leading the PGA’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club with a two-round score of -15. Merritt talked about how weather has affected the tournament.
PGA golfer Justin Thomas was awarded 2017 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet int he Lexington Center Wednesday evening, which his parents Mike and Jani accepted on his behalf.