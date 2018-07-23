Billy Horschel: Grounds crew did great job at rainy Barbasol
PGA Tour veteran Billy Horschel compliments the grounds crew at Champions, which contended with awful weather conditions at the Barbasol Championship. Horschel finished in a three-way tie for second place.
Troy Merritt, a 32-year-old from Meridian, Idaho, won the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville. Merritt talked about what it meant to get his second tour victory.
Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky star Cooper Musselman battled weather conditions and interruptions in play at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Musselman finished at 7-under par for the tournament.
When play stopped Friday because of weather, Troy Merritt was leading the PGA’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club with a two-round score of -15. Merritt talked about how weather has affected the tournament.
PGA golfer Justin Thomas was awarded 2017 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet int he Lexington Center Wednesday evening, which his parents Mike and Jani accepted on his behalf.
This was the view Monday morning along a segment of U.S. 62 (Midway Road) between U.S. 60 and Old Frankfort Pike heading toward Midway from Versailles in Woodford County. Numerous trees were uprooted or damaged in Friday's severe weather.