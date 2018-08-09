Members of the Paul Laurence Dunbar volleyball team celebrate after winning the 11th Region semifinals against Bryan Station Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Paul Laurence Dunbar beat Bryan Station 3-1.
Members of the Paul Laurence Dunbar volleyball team celebrate after winning the 11th Region semifinals against Bryan Station Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Paul Laurence Dunbar beat Bryan Station 3-1.

High School Sports

Here’s the first Kentucky high school volleyball poll of the 2018 season

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

August 09, 2018 04:09 PM

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Thursday.

The KHSAA volleyball season officially kicked off on Monday but several programs have not yet started their 2018 campaigns, including defending champion and preseason No. 1 Assumption (the Rockets host No. 7 Henry Clay on Thursday).

Four Lexington schools were ranked in the top 25, led by Paul Laurence Dunbar — the defending 11th Region champion — at No. 6. Henry Clay followed them while Bryan Station (No. 15) and Tates Creek (No. 18) both finished among the top 20 schools.

The complete top 25 is below.

KVCA 2018 Preseason Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Assumption (21)

2. Mercy Academy

3. Sacred Heart (1)

4. Male (1)

5. Notre Dame

6. Paul Laurence Dunbar

7. Henry Clay

8. St. Henry

9. North Oldham

10. Manual

11. McCracken County

12. Cooper

13. Ryle

14. Central Hardin

15. Bryan Station

16. Presentation

17. Greenwood

18. Tates Creek

19. Oldham County

20. Apollo

21. Christian Academy of Louisville

22. Highlands

23. Eastern

24. Ballard

25. Dixie Heights

