Here’s the first Kentucky high school volleyball poll of the 2018 season

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Thursday.
The KHSAA volleyball season officially kicked off on Monday but several programs have not yet started their 2018 campaigns, including defending champion and preseason No. 1 Assumption (the Rockets host No. 7 Henry Clay on Thursday).
Four Lexington schools were ranked in the top 25, led by Paul Laurence Dunbar — the defending 11th Region champion — at No. 6. Henry Clay followed them while Bryan Station (No. 15) and Tates Creek (No. 18) both finished among the top 20 schools.
The complete top 25 is below.
KVCA 2018 Preseason Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Assumption (21)
2. Mercy Academy
3. Sacred Heart (1)
4. Male (1)
5. Notre Dame
6. Paul Laurence Dunbar
7. Henry Clay
8. St. Henry
9. North Oldham
10. Manual
11. McCracken County
12. Cooper
13. Ryle
14. Central Hardin
15. Bryan Station
16. Presentation
17. Greenwood
18. Tates Creek
19. Oldham County
20. Apollo
21. Christian Academy of Louisville
22. Highlands
23. Eastern
24. Ballard
25. Dixie Heights
Comments