Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team

Below is the 2018 Lexington All-City Volleyball team, as formed by the nine head coaches of KHSAA programs in the city.
2018 ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL TEAM
(Players listed in order sent by the coaches.)
FIRST TEAM
Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay (sophomore)
Ella Reed, Lafayette (junior)
Hannah Kazee, Tates Creek (junior)
McKenna Vicini, Lexington Catholic (senior)
Taylor Trammell, Henry Clay (junior)
Eleanor Davis, Paul Laurence Dunbar (junior)
Peyton Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar (junior)
Lexie Deaton, Tates Creek (sophomore)
Meredith Phillips, Paul Laurence Dunbar (senior)
Lane Jenkins, Lafayette (sophomore)
Caroline Cole, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sophomore)
Madison Jackson, Tates Creek (junior)
SECOND TEAM
Kaetlin Ethington, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sophomore)
Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay (sophomore)
Lauren Reynolds, Frederick Douglass (sophomore)
Mattie Quigley, Frederick Douglass (sophomore)
Reagan Alexander, Lexington Catholic (senior)
Sara Shadwick, Henry Clay (junior)
Olivia Bennett, Bryan Station (freshman)
Brooke Poynter, Tates Creek (sophomore)
Izzy Carter, Bryan Station (freshman)
Sam Walton, Bryan Station (junior)
Aliesha White, Lexington Christian Academy (junior)
Olivia Stotz, Paul Laurence Dunbar (junior)
Sarah Mueller, Frederick Douglass (senior)
HONORABLE MENTION
Rachel Dodd, Frederick Douglass (junior)
Danielle Puckett, Bryan Station (senior)
Maggie Harrison, Frederick Douglass (sophomore)
Lauren Music, Henry Clay (junior)
Lucy Wedding, Lexington Catholic (freshman)
Teah Barnett, Lafayette (junior)
Reganne Sheely, Lexington Christian Academy (junior)
Sydney Baker, Henry Clay (senior)
Mia Saenz, Bryan Station (freshman)
Ava Jackson, Paul Laurence Dunbar (eighth grade)
Keri Blair, Tates Creek (freshman)
Mary Beth Carman, Lexington Catholic (junior)
Brooke Palmer, Tates Creek (junior)
Lauren Spanyer, Paul Laurence Dunbar (junior)
Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass (eighth grade)
Alice Rodgenson, Sayre (senior)
