How to follow the 2019 Kentucky high school softball state tournament

Boyle County will face undefeated Male in the final quarterfinal game of this year's KHSAA State Softball Tournament.

The 2019 KHSAA State Softball Tournament is scheduled for June 7-9 at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

This year’s state tournament consists of eight teams — half that of recent state tournaments — which earned berths by virtue of wins in a semi-state round played Saturday. It also for the first time is a single-elimination event.

Below you’ll find scheduling information, broadcast links and more to help make easier your experience following this year’s tournament.

Click here for the KHSAA State Softball Tournament bracket.

Schedule

Games listed in bracket order

Friday, June 7





Male (36-0) vs. Boyle County (31-6), 7 p.m.

Madisonville (24-9) vs. Clay County (35-2), 4 p.m.

Ashland Blazer (25-11) vs. Warren East (34-2), 1 p.m.

Central Hardin (35-7) vs. Pendleton County (26-14), 10 a.m.

Saturday, June 8

Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Championship, 2 p.m.

Our coverage

Jared Peck will be providing live in-game coverage and postgame coverage on Twitter (@JPSaysHere) and for Kentucky.com.

Video broadcasts

Video coverage of select state softball games will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states.

Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription. Links to available broadcasts are below.

Saturday, June 8: Semifinal, noon

Saturday, June 8: Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Championship, 2 p.m.

Audio broadcasts

Audio coverage of select state softball games will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Mixlr.com. You can download the Mixlr app or click on the following game links to listen live.

Saturday, June 8: Semifinal, noon

Saturday, June 8: Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Championship, 2 p.m.

Live stats

Live statistical updates of every state softball game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast. Links can be found below.

Friday, June 7: Central Hardin vs. Pendleton County, 10 a.m.

Friday, June 7: Ashland Blazer vs. Warren East, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Madisonville vs. Clay County, 4 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Male vs. Boyle County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Semifinal, noon

Saturday, June 8: Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Championship, 2 p.m.

Pre-tournament rosters

Ashland Blazer

Boyle County

Central Hardin

Clay County

Madisonville

Male

Pendleton County

Warren East

More info

Here are some other helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:

Purchase advance tickets

List of all-time state tournament appearances (through 2018)

List of KHSAA softball state champions (in order of number of championships won)

List of previous KHSAA softball state champions and championship game scores

State records: Individual offense; individual pitching and defense

State records: Team offense; team pitching and defense