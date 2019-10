High School Sports Olimpico! Corner kick goes straight into net in Frederick Douglass win October 10, 2019 08:15 AM

Frederick Douglass’ Meghan DeSantis scored two goals, including a “fantastic” shot unassisted from a corner kick, to help the Broncos to a 3-2 victory in the 42nd District Tournament semifinals against the Sayre Spartans on Oct. 9, 2019.