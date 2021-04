High School Sports Madison Thomas on back-to-back no-hitter pitches for Bryan Station Softball April 29, 2021 11:02 AM

Pitcher Madison Thomas has back-to-back no-hitters for Bryan Station High School Softball against district rival Henry Clay. 15ks in one, 9 Ks on April 20, 2021. Both 10-0 wins for a team on its best start under Coach Hector Urbaneja.