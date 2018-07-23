Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City Baseball Team

It was good to be a baseball player named “Tyler” in 2018.
Seniors Tyler Grigalis and Tyler Guilfoil received top status from the city’s nine head baseball coaches as part of their All-City selections, the entirety of which can be found below.
Grigalis, a star at Lexington Catholic who’s headed to Parkland College, was named Player of the Year. Guilfoil, a Lafayette standout who’s signed with Lipscomb, was recognized as the city’s Pitcher of the Year.
A total of 38 players were named by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Grigalis, Lexington Catholic
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Guilfoil, Lafayette
PITCHERS
Eric Sottile, Lexington Catholic
Jared Gadd, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Proctor Mercer, Henry Clay
Cameron Stiglich, Sayre
Evan Byers, Lexington Christian
OUTFIELDERS
Haiden Hunt, Frederick Douglass
Devyn Wilson-Cowan, Henry Clay
Tyeler Hawkins, Bryan Station
Blayne Deaton, Tates Creek
INFIELDERS
Sam Tackett, Lafayette
Luc Morgan, Henry Clay
Matthew Johnson, Lexington Christian
Cam Smith, Lexington Christian
Julius Scearce, Frederick Douglass
Peyton Henry, Lexington Catholic
CATCHER
Brendan Hord, Paul Laurence Dunbar
UTILITY PLAYER
Louie Kessinger, Henry Clay
DESIGNATED HITTER
Josh Halterman, Lafayette
SECOND TEAM
PITCHERS
Noah Rodman, Bryan Station
Sean Gibbons, Henry Clay
Noah Milburn, Lexington Catholic
Konnor Lewis, Tates Creek
Devon Hart, Lafayette
OUTFIELDERS
Trenton Neuer, Lexington Catholic
Nick Clark, Sayre
Ryan Stucky, Lexington Christian
Kyle Browning, Lafayette
INFIELDERS
Cooper Wills, Lexington Christian
Gavin Hall, Lafayette
Santiago Peralta, Lexington Catholic
Henry Mitcham, Henry Clay
Cameron Baughman, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Sam Burdette, Bryan Station
CATCHER
Collin Burgess, Tates Creek
UTILITY PLAYER
Ben Young, Sayre
DESIGNTATED HITTER
Matt Guilfoil, Lafayette
