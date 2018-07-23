Lafayette senior Tyler Guilfoil (left) was named Pitcher of the Year and Lexington Catholic senior Tyler Grigalis was named Player of the Year as part of the 2018 Lexington All-City Baseball Team.
High School Baseball

Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City Baseball Team

By Josh Moore

July 23, 2018 12:40 PM

It was good to be a baseball player named “Tyler” in 2018.

Seniors Tyler Grigalis and Tyler Guilfoil received top status from the city’s nine head baseball coaches as part of their All-City selections, the entirety of which can be found below.

Grigalis, a star at Lexington Catholic who’s headed to Parkland College, was named Player of the Year. Guilfoil, a Lafayette standout who’s signed with Lipscomb, was recognized as the city’s Pitcher of the Year.

A total of 38 players were named by the coaches.

FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Grigalis, Lexington Catholic

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Guilfoil, Lafayette

PITCHERS

Eric Sottile, Lexington Catholic

Jared Gadd, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Proctor Mercer, Henry Clay

Cameron Stiglich, Sayre

Evan Byers, Lexington Christian

OUTFIELDERS

Haiden Hunt, Frederick Douglass

Devyn Wilson-Cowan, Henry Clay

Tyeler Hawkins, Bryan Station

Blayne Deaton, Tates Creek

INFIELDERS

Sam Tackett, Lafayette

Luc Morgan, Henry Clay

Matthew Johnson, Lexington Christian

Cam Smith, Lexington Christian

Julius Scearce, Frederick Douglass

Peyton Henry, Lexington Catholic

CATCHER

Brendan Hord, Paul Laurence Dunbar

UTILITY PLAYER

Louie Kessinger, Henry Clay

DESIGNATED HITTER

Josh Halterman, Lafayette

SECOND TEAM

PITCHERS

Noah Rodman, Bryan Station

Sean Gibbons, Henry Clay

Noah Milburn, Lexington Catholic

Konnor Lewis, Tates Creek

Devon Hart, Lafayette

OUTFIELDERS

Trenton Neuer, Lexington Catholic

Nick Clark, Sayre

Ryan Stucky, Lexington Christian

Kyle Browning, Lafayette

INFIELDERS

Cooper Wills, Lexington Christian

Gavin Hall, Lafayette

Santiago Peralta, Lexington Catholic

Henry Mitcham, Henry Clay

Cameron Baughman, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Sam Burdette, Bryan Station

CATCHER

Collin Burgess, Tates Creek

UTILITY PLAYER

Ben Young, Sayre

DESIGNTATED HITTER

Matt Guilfoil, Lafayette

