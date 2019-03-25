High School Baseball

Vote for the Kentucky.com Baseball Player of the Week (March 18-23, 2019)

By Josh Moore

March 25, 2019 05:13 PM

‘It feels like home’: Reactions to opening of Kentucky Proud Park

Reactions from coaches and players at the opening of Kentucky Proud Park, UK Baseball's new home stadium.
By
Up Next
Reactions from coaches and players at the opening of Kentucky Proud Park, UK Baseball's new home stadium.
By

Voting ends at 12 p.m. Friday.

Most nominees were selected by Josh Moore via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact Josh Moore via email (jmoore@herald-leader.com) or Twitter (@HLpreps).

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and you do not see the poll, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

  Comments  