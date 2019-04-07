High School Baseball

Vote for the Kentucky.com Baseball Player of the Week (March 31-April 6, 2019)

Highlights from the Lexington Legends’ season-opening practice

The Lexington Legends took to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on April 2, 2019, to practice for their upcoming season. The Legends play their season and home opener Thursday night, April 4, against the Delmarva Shorebirds. By


Voting ends at 12 p.m. Friday.

Most nominees were selected by Josh Moore via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact Josh Moore via email (jmoore@herald-leader.com) or Twitter (@HLpreps). Note: To avoid splitting fan bases, only one player from a school each week will be allowed on the ballot.

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and you do not see the poll, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

