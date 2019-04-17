High School Baseball

A Kentucky baseball team was down 9 runs after 2 innings. It won on a walk-off hit.

Walk-off hit caps wild Kentucky high school baseball rally

Louisville signee Trace Willhoite hit a walk-off single to give Scott County a 10-9 win over Frederick Douglass on April 16, 2019. Scott County trailed 9-0 after the first inning and a half. By
Scott County’s extended its win streak against 42nd District foes to 30 games on Tuesday night, but it sure looked over early.

University of Louisville signee Trace Willhoite hit a walk-off RBI single to cap a four-run rally in the ninth inning and give the Cardinals a 10-9 victory over Frederick Douglass at home.

Douglass, a second-year program coached by former Bryan Station skipper Eddie Brooks, led 9-0 after one and a half innings at Scott County. Cardinals starter Cade McKee remained in the game and pitched through the sixth inning, by which Scott County had gotten to within 9-6, before handing the game over to Adam Benson, who kept the Broncos from doing further damage in the top of the seventh.

A double play left Scott County with no runners and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Philip Garner hit a double before Seth Benner and Ryland Reed both drew walks to load the bases. Preston Rankin was hit by a pitch — 9-7 — before Kyle Harbison scored Benner and Reed with a single. Willhoite’s game-ender followed.

Scott County, ranked 19th in the latest Ketnucky Prep Baseball Report rankings, hasn’t lost to a 42nd District opponent since Sayre defeated it in a 2015 district tournament semifinal. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 this season in district play, which will continue at Douglass with a first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

