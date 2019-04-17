Walk-off hit caps wild Kentucky high school baseball rally Louisville signee Trace Willhoite hit a walk-off single to give Scott County a 10-9 win over Frederick Douglass on April 16, 2019. Scott County trailed 9-0 after the first inning and a half. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Louisville signee Trace Willhoite hit a walk-off single to give Scott County a 10-9 win over Frederick Douglass on April 16, 2019. Scott County trailed 9-0 after the first inning and a half.

Scott County’s extended its win streak against 42nd District foes to 30 games on Tuesday night, but it sure looked over early.

University of Louisville signee Trace Willhoite hit a walk-off RBI single to cap a four-run rally in the ninth inning and give the Cardinals a 10-9 victory over Frederick Douglass at home.

Douglass, a second-year program coached by former Bryan Station skipper Eddie Brooks, led 9-0 after one and a half innings at Scott County. Cardinals starter Cade McKee remained in the game and pitched through the sixth inning, by which Scott County had gotten to within 9-6, before handing the game over to Adam Benson, who kept the Broncos from doing further damage in the top of the seventh.

Trace Willhoite gaps one and Scott County wins its 30th consecutive district game in ridiculous fashion. pic.twitter.com/2vee58MTAE — Kal Oakes (@oaksie72) April 17, 2019

A double play left Scott County with no runners and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Philip Garner hit a double before Seth Benner and Ryland Reed both drew walks to load the bases. Preston Rankin was hit by a pitch — 9-7 — before Kyle Harbison scored Benner and Reed with a single. Willhoite’s game-ender followed.

Scott County, ranked 19th in the latest Ketnucky Prep Baseball Report rankings, hasn’t lost to a 42nd District opponent since Sayre defeated it in a 2015 district tournament semifinal. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 this season in district play, which will continue at Douglass with a first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.