Pairings revealed for revamped state high school baseball and softball tournaments

The pairings for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament and the State Softball Tournament were drawn Tuesday.

This year, eight teams will advance in baseball and softball to their respective state tournament sites, both in Lexington.





The state baseball tournament will be held June 5-8 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, home of the Lexington Legends, for the ninth straight year.





The State Softball Tournament will take place June 7-9 at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium for the first time.

Prior to this season, 16 baseball teams representing each region advanced to Whitaker Bank Ballpark for a single elimination tournament. In softball, 16 region champions participated in a double-elimination tournament at Owensboro’s Jack C. Fisher Park, its site for the last 11 years.

This year, the eight-team state tournaments have semi-state feeder rounds to be held June 1 in both sports — a format similar to soccer.

Sites for semi-states will be announced May 7 and are also planned for college campuses where possible.





In baseball, the 11th Region matches up with the 12th region at semi-state and the winner advances to face the winner between the 5th and 6th Region champions in Lexington.

In softball, the 11th Region, home to defending state champion Scott County, faces the 12th Region champ at semi-state for the right to face the winner between the 7th and 8th region champs in Lexington.

State baseball pairings

(In bracketed order)

▪ Semi-State 6 (Region 12 vs. Region 11) vs. Semi-State 3 (Region 6 vs. Region 5)

▪ Semi-State 5 (Region 10 vs. Region 9) vs. Semi-State 2 (Region 4 vs. Region 3)





▪ Semi-State 8 (Region 16 vs. Region 15) vs. Semi-State 1 (Region 2 vs. Region 1)

▪ Semi-State 7 (Region 14 vs. Region 13) vs. Semi-State 4 (Region 8 vs. Region 7)

State softball pairings

(In bracketed order)

▪ Semi-State 4 (Region 8 vs. Region 7) vs. Semi-State 6 (Region 12 vs. Region 11)

▪ Semi-State 1 (Region 2 vs. Region 1) vs. Semi-State 7 (Region 14 vs. Region 13)

▪ Semi-State 8 (Region 16 vs. Region 15) vs. Semi-State 2 (Region 4 vs. Region 3)

▪ Semi-State 3 (Region 6 vs. Region 5) vs. Semi-State 5 (Region 10 vs. Region 9)