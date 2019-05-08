Four Kentucky semi-state baseball games are without a host. They’re three weeks away.

State baseball tournament photo slideshow : Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0 Boyle County defeats LaRue County 10-0 in the first round of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Boyle County will face St. Xavier in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boyle County defeats LaRue County 10-0 in the first round of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Boyle County will face St. Xavier in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The semi-state games prior to the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament will be played in less than a month. Where four of the eight games will be played is not yet known.

Semi-state games 3, 4, 5 and 6 are, as of Wednesday morning, without a home. All eight semi-state games are scheduled for June 1. The KHSAA approved sites for the other four semi-state games Wednesday, and is working to lock down sites for the remaining games as soon as possible.

The region champions who will be involved in those games are: Regions 5 and 6 (semi-state 3), Regions 7 and 8 (semi-state 4), Regions 9 and 10 (semi-state 5) and Regions 11 and 12 (semi-state 6).

In September the KHSAA Board of Control voted to reduce the number of participants in the state baseball tournament from 16 to eight, and to add a semi-state round to determine the state participants. That decision was made on the condition that the semi-state round games be staged on college fields, in order to curate a more elevated postseason experience for champions who advanced from their region tournaments but fail to make the state tournament, which will be held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark from June 5-8.

Western Kentucky University came aboard as the host for semi-state games 1 (Regions 1 and 2) and 2 (Regions 3 and 4). Morehead State will host semi-state games 7 (Regions 13 and 14) and 8 (Regions 15 and 16).

The University of Kentucky was solicited to host semi-state games 5 and 6 but its asking price — about $3,500 — was too rich. The University of Louisville was unwilling to host semi-state games 3 and 4 due to a potential conflict for its own team on June 1.