High School Baseball

Four Kentucky semi-state baseball games are without a host. They’re three weeks away.

State baseball tournament photo slideshow : Boyle County 10, LaRue County 0

Boyle County defeats LaRue County 10-0 in the first round of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Boyle County will face St. Xavier in the quarterfinals on Saturday. By
Up Next
Boyle County defeats LaRue County 10-0 in the first round of the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Boyle County will face St. Xavier in the quarterfinals on Saturday. By

The semi-state games prior to the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament will be played in less than a month. Where four of the eight games will be played is not yet known.

Semi-state games 3, 4, 5 and 6 are, as of Wednesday morning, without a home. All eight semi-state games are scheduled for June 1. The KHSAA approved sites for the other four semi-state games Wednesday, and is working to lock down sites for the remaining games as soon as possible.

Bracket: Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Baseball State Tournament

The region champions who will be involved in those games are: Regions 5 and 6 (semi-state 3), Regions 7 and 8 (semi-state 4), Regions 9 and 10 (semi-state 5) and Regions 11 and 12 (semi-state 6).

In September the KHSAA Board of Control voted to reduce the number of participants in the state baseball tournament from 16 to eight, and to add a semi-state round to determine the state participants. That decision was made on the condition that the semi-state round games be staged on college fields, in order to curate a more elevated postseason experience for champions who advanced from their region tournaments but fail to make the state tournament, which will be held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark from June 5-8.

Western Kentucky University came aboard as the host for semi-state games 1 (Regions 1 and 2) and 2 (Regions 3 and 4). Morehead State will host semi-state games 7 (Regions 13 and 14) and 8 (Regions 15 and 16).

The University of Kentucky was solicited to host semi-state games 5 and 6 but its asking price — about $3,500 — was too rich. The University of Louisville was unwilling to host semi-state games 3 and 4 due to a potential conflict for its own team on June 1.

  Comments  