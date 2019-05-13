Vote for the Kentucky.com Baseball Player of the Week (May 5-11, 2019)

Six runs, two rallies, one walk-off homer: Lexington game delivers thrilling finish Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-6, on a walk-off two-run homer by Aaliyah Yates, answering a go-ahead homer by Lafayette's Anna Norby hit in the top of the inning. Tates Creek earned the top seed in the 43rd District tournament by virtue of the win Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-6, on a walk-off two-run homer by Aaliyah Yates, answering a go-ahead homer by Lafayette's Anna Norby hit in the top of the inning. Tates Creek earned the top seed in the 43rd District tournament by virtue of the win

