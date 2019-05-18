Tale of two tournaments: One Lexington baseball district starts as other concludes

Tates Creek is the top seed in the 43rd District baseball tournament. The Commodores haven't advanced to the 11th Region tournament since 2014. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The postseason baseball schedule in Lexington got a bit easier to navigate for fans hoping to take in as many games as possible.

Sayre upset Bryan Station, 14-9, in the 42nd District’s first-round game, which was played Saturday. The Spartans were scheduled to take on top-seeded Scott County at 2 p.m Sunday. Tournament host Henry Clay was to play Frederick Douglass, the second seed, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The winners of those games are set to meet 6 p.m. Monday for the championship tilt.

That night’s when the 43rd District tournament gets started: Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian Academy, who went 2-6 in district play and split their head-to-head meetings, meet in the first-round game 5:30 p.m. Monday. Catholic is one of seven teams in the 11th Region — four in the 43rd — to reach 20 wins this season, and won its final six games of the regular season. LCA finished 18-14 and won three of its last five, the two losses coming against region stalwarts Madison Central and Scott County.

The LexCath-LCA winner will meet top-seeded Tates Creek in the semifinals 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Commodores finished with the best record in the 11th Region — 26-7 — and allowed the second-fewest runs (97, behind Madison Central’s 94), but haven’t advanced to the 11th Region tournament since 2014 (also its last trip to state). LCA handed them one of their two district losses, 9-0, and took them to nine innings in a 7-6 game the day before.

Paul Laurence Dunbar, the other team to beat Creek this season, takes on No. 2 Lafayette in the 2-3 semifinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dunbar hasn’t advanced to the 11th Region tournament since 2012, the longest streak for any team in the 43rd District. On the flip side, tournament host Lafayette has won four straight 43rd District crowns; the Generals’ only district losses this season were to Tates Creek.

42ND DISTRICT BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

At Henry Clay

Sunday: Scott County (22-10) vs. Sayre (4-24), 2 p.m.; Frederick Douglass (19-16) vs. Henry Clay (19-16), 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Championship, 6 p.m.

43RD DISTRICT BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

At Lafayette

Monday: Lexington Catholic (22-9) vs. Lexington Christian Academy (18-14), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tates Creek (26-7) vs. LexCath-LCA winner, 5:30 p.m.; Lafayette (25-10) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-10), 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.