11th Region baseball: Title rematch, battle between Lexington foes highlight round one

Pairings for the 11th Region baseball tournament were determined Thursday afternoon.

A new wrinkle exists for this year’s event: First-round games will be played at the home sites of the four district champions (the 11th Region softball tournament will follow suit). This year’s district champions were: Franklin County (41st), Henry Clay (42nd), Tates Creek (43rd) and Madison Central (44th).

All four first-round games will be played Sunday. The region semifinals are scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m. Monday with the championship game set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Each of the last two rounds will be played at Scott County.

Madison Central, the reigning region champ, will open play against Scott County, the 42nd District runner-up and the team it defeated in last year’s region final. The two met once this season, with the Indians (26-9) running away with a 10-0 win in Georgetown. Scott County (23-11) had won three straight district titles before falling to Henry Clay in Monday’s championship.

Tates Creek, which used late rally to secure its first district title since 2014 on Wednesday, opens region play against Western Hills, the 41st runner-up. The Commodores have the most wins (28) and fewest losses (7) of any team in the region. Western Hills is 13-19 overall but had won four straight, including a 4-0 upset to eliminate Woodford County from the district tournament, before falling to Franklin County in the district final.

Franklin County won its first district title in five years. It will host Madison Southern, runner-up out of the 44th, in round one. The Flyers (19-13) have won five of their last six games, and closed the regular season with a tight win — 6-5 in nine innings — over Southern. The Eagles (15-14) took an 8-4 game against the Flyers in mid-April.

A battle between Lexington squads rounds out the first-round match-ups. Henry Clay, last a district champ in 2015, will host 43rd runner-up Lafayette. The two split a pair of meetings this season: Henry Clay (21-16) came out in front on the Generals’ home field, 5-4, on March 21 while Lafayette (26-11) claimed an 8-6 decision on the road in the regular season’s last week.

Every first round game is set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday except the Franklin County-Madison Southern tilt; that game will begin at 6 p.m.

11TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sunday

Scott County at Madison Central, 4 p.m.

Western Hills at Tates Creek, 4 p.m.

Madison Southern at Franklin County, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Henry Clay, 4 p.m.

Monday (at Scott County)

Scott County-Madison Central winner vs. Western Hills-Tates Creek winner, 1 p.m.

Madison Southern-Franklin County winner vs. Lafayette-Henry Clay winner, 4 p.m.

Tuesday (at Scott County)

Championship, 6 p.m.

