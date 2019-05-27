11th Region baseball tournament: Semifinals set after delays give way to thrillers

Lafayette’s Gavin Hall hit an RBI double that scored Max Williams in the first inning Sunday prior to a weather delay against Henry Clay in the opening round of the 11th Region baseball tournament.

Inclement weather ruined a Sunday showdown between Henry Clay and Lafayette. Both teams’ bats were ready when play resumed Monday.





Lafayette defeated Henry Clay, 12-9, in the first round of the 11th Region tournament. The Generals recorded 12 hits while the Blue Devils connected 10 times.

The Generals took advantage of their limited window on Sunday: Gavin Hall singled home Max Williams to go up 1-0 in the top of the first. Henry Clay got two baserunners aboard before play was halted.





The game resumed at 2 p.m. Monday. A walk loaded the bases for Henry Clay, which soon took a 2-1 lead courtesy of a two-out single by Parker Henderson.

The second inning was uneventful but the third was a doozy, taking nearly an hour to complete. Lafayette in the top of the third put eight runs on the board — highlighted by a three-run homer by Austin Blake — to take a commanding lead but Henry Clay responded in kind, capitalizing on a few Lafayette miscues and four RBI singles to pull within 9-8 to close the frame.

“You knew they were gonna fight back,” Lafayette Coach Chris Langston said. “I was concerned. Our pitching has struggled down the stretch and they finally came out and found a way to get some outs. It scared me, but they did a good job of closing it out for us.”

Max Williams extended Lafayette’s lead to 10-8 with a two-out RBI double in the fourth. Henry Clay got within a run on a one-out William Hundley single in the bottom of the sixth but the Generals turned a tight double play to nip a threat.

Sam Tackett hit a two-run shot over the left-field fence to pad the Generals’ advantage in the top of the seventh. Closer Zack Tudor and the defense behind him kept Henry Clay from advancing beyond second base on its final three outs.

Lafayette will play Madison Southern, a 12-7 winner at Franklin County on Sunday night, in the late semifinal Tuesday at Scott County. The Eagles, like Lafayette, were a district runner-up; the two did not meet in the regular season.

“I’m excited to get to see these guys again and get to play again,” Langston said. “You never know. When the region starts, you just don’t know what’s going on. We’re excited.”

Thievery

Noah Blythe’s steal of home plate in the bottom of the fifth inning made the difference in Tates Creek’s 3-2 victory over Western Hills in the first round Sunday night.

The Commodores led 1-0 through three innings before a weather daily that lasted about four hours. Western Hills took the lead soon after play resumed on a two-run homer by Connor Purvis in the top of the fourth.

Tates Creek answered with two runs in the fifth inning. Blythe drove in a run with a double before taking home on a passed ball. Chandler Workman got the win after striking out nine Wolverines while allowing five hits through as many innings. Grant Stone finished the game, giving up two hits and striking out two batters.

Rematch

It took an additional day for Madison Central and Scott County to finish their first-round bout, but a rematch between last year’s 11th Region finalists proved to be worth the wait.

Central, the defending 11th Region champ, walked away with a 1-0 victory Monday afternoon after a tornado warning in Madison County forced postponement of the game in the top of the fourth inning Sunday.

Bryce Travis doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Indians before Scott Simmons brought him home on a single to score the game’s only run. Scott County was retired in order in the top of the six and managed only one baserunner after falling behind.

Madison Central will play Tates Creek in the tournament’s 6 p.m. semifinal Tuesday at Scott County. The Indians won the only regular-season meeting between the two, 2-1, at home on April 30.

11th Region baseball

At Scott County

Tuesday’s semifinals: Madison Central vs. Tates Creek, 6 p.m.; Madison Southern vs. Lafayette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s championship: Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.