Swift knockout of 11th Region champs blows open path to state tournament

Tates Creek’s Chandler Workman (8) celebrated behind Madison Central’s Colton Perkins (24) after hitting a double during the 11th Region baseball semifinals Tuesday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

It didn’t take long for Tates Creek to assert authority in the 11th Region baseball tournament semifinals.

Noah Blythe sent a solo home run over the left-field fence on the second pitch he saw, igniting a four-run inning to open the game and pave the way for the Commodores’ 11-3 victory over Madison Central in the penultimate round Tuesday at Scott County.

Tates Creek awaited the winner between Lafayette and Madison Southern, whose semifinal game was scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Commodores reached the championship game for the first time since 2014, which was the last time they qualified for the regional, period. Madison Central, the defending 11th Region champ, pulled to within three runs — 6-3 — on a two-out, two-run homer by Eastern Illinois signee Ben Snapp in the fifth inning, but the Indians wouldn’t get closer than that after finding themselves in a 4-0 hole to open the game

Blythe went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and scored two runs. The Commodores connected 15 times at the plate as a team, including four times in the opening frame as they chased away Madison Central starter Noah Metcalfe after the Indians had recorded just two outs in the contest.

“He likes to get ahead with the fastball but he didn’t, so I knew he was gonna come with soft stuff after that,” Blythe said, citing the last time they saw Madison Central on April 30, a 2-1 loss. “I’ve been kind of seeing it in the cage better, I’ve changed my swinging stance a little bit and I saw that curve ball hanging up there and didn’t miss it.”

It was just one run, but it quickly set the tone for the Commodores.

“You just run around the bases, you see your teammates getting up and after you see that, you know your team’s gonna take off and not look back,” Blythe said.

Konnor Lewis nearly pitched a complete game, going 6 2/3 innings before handing the ball over to Eli Tencza as he neared the pitch-count limit. He struck out eight Indians but thought his teammates deserved the lion’s share of the credit.

“We beat them 11 to 3 and I let them put up three,” Lewis said. “ ... It’s on our hitters tonight, not me.”

Tencza went 2-for-5, also driving in three and scoring twice. He hit a two-run shot in the top of the fourth to extend Creek’s lead to 6-0 before Madison Central got on the board in the bottom on a sac fly.

After Snapp cut Creek’s lead in half, the Commodores responded with five more runs across the sixth and seventh innings.

“As of now it’s looking like a volleyball up there,” Blythe said. “It just comes in and our team’s seeing it.”