These 40 Kentucky baseball teams are still playing for a state championship.

Photo slideshow: Tates Creek defeats Lafayette to claim 43rd District title The Tates Creek baseball team defeats Lafayette 7-5 to claim 43rd District title Wednesday at Lafayette High School in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tates Creek baseball team defeats Lafayette 7-5 to claim 43rd District title Wednesday at Lafayette High School in Lexington.

Below you’ll find pairings and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school baseball region tournaments.

Click here for the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket

All times are local to site and games listed will be played Tuesday unless noted. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.

1ST REGION

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At Paducah Tilghman

Championship: Paducah Tilghman vs. McCracken County, 6 p.m.

2ND REGION

At Union County

Semifinals: Caldwell County vs. Christian County, 5:30 p.m.; Hopkinsville vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

3RD REGION

At Owensboro

Semifinals: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.; Owensboro vs. Breckinridge County, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

4TH REGION

At Western Kentucky University

Semifinals: South Warren vs. Allen County-Scottsville, 5 p.m.; Russell County vs. Bowling Green, 7:15 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

5TH REGION

At Taylor County

Semifinals: Bethlehem vs. Taylor County, 5:30 p.m.; Green County vs. North Hardin, 7:45 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

6TH REGION

At Eastern High School

Championship: Pleasure Ridge Park vs. Bullitt East, 5 p.m.

7TH REGION

At Eastern High School

Championship: Trinity vs. St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

8TH REGION

At Simon Kenton

Championship: Shelby County vs. North Oldham, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION

At UC Health Stadium

Championship: Beechwood vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION

At Montgomery County

Championship: Montgomery County 11, Campbell County 1 (played Monday)

11TH REGION

At Scott County

Semifinals: Madison Central vs. Tates Creek, 6 p.m.; Madison Southern vs. Lafayette, 9 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

12TH REGION

At Southwestern

Championship: Somerset 10, Danville 9 (played Monday)

13TH REGION

At Lincoln Memorial University

Semifinals: Corbin vs. Knox Central, 5:30 p.m.; Barbourville vs. Whitley County, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

14TH REGION

At Letcher County Central

Championship: Hazard vs. Breathitt County, 7 p.m.

15TH REGION

At Floyd Central

Championship: Lawrence County vs. Johnson Central, 7 p.m.

16TH REGION

At Raceland

Championship: Rowan County vs. Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.