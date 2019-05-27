High School Baseball
These 40 Kentucky baseball teams are still playing for a state championship.
Below you’ll find pairings and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school baseball region tournaments.
All times are local to site and games listed will be played Tuesday unless noted. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.
At Paducah Tilghman
Championship: Paducah Tilghman vs. McCracken County, 6 p.m.
At Union County
Semifinals: Caldwell County vs. Christian County, 5:30 p.m.; Hopkinsville vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
At Owensboro
Semifinals: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.; Owensboro vs. Breckinridge County, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At Western Kentucky University
Semifinals: South Warren vs. Allen County-Scottsville, 5 p.m.; Russell County vs. Bowling Green, 7:15 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
At Taylor County
Semifinals: Bethlehem vs. Taylor County, 5:30 p.m.; Green County vs. North Hardin, 7:45 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
At Eastern High School
Championship: Pleasure Ridge Park vs. Bullitt East, 5 p.m.
Championship: Trinity vs. St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
At Simon Kenton
Championship: Shelby County vs. North Oldham, 7 p.m.
At UC Health Stadium
Championship: Beechwood vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.
At Montgomery County
Championship: Montgomery County 11, Campbell County 1 (played Monday)
At Scott County
Semifinals: Madison Central vs. Tates Creek, 6 p.m.; Madison Southern vs. Lafayette, 9 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
At Southwestern
Championship: Somerset 10, Danville 9 (played Monday)
At Lincoln Memorial University
Semifinals: Corbin vs. Knox Central, 5:30 p.m.; Barbourville vs. Whitley County, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At Letcher County Central
Championship: Hazard vs. Breathitt County, 7 p.m.
At Floyd Central
Championship: Lawrence County vs. Johnson Central, 7 p.m.
At Raceland
Championship: Rowan County vs. Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.
