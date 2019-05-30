High School Baseball
Kentucky HS baseball playoffs: Find out which 16 teams won their region championships
Photo slideshow: Tates Creek defeats Lafayette to claim the 11th Region title
Below you’ll find championship winners and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school baseball region tournaments.
Click here for the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket
All times for remaining games are local to site. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.
At Paducah Tilghman
Championship: McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 1
Union County hosts, championship site TBD after postponement
Championship: Caldwell County vs. Hopkinsville, TBD (Thursday)
At Owensboro
Championship: Breckinridge County leads Owensboro Catholic, 2-1 (play scheduled to resume 5 p.m. Thursday in bottom of third inning)
At Western Kentucky University
Championship: South Warren 6, Bowling Green 5
At Taylor County
Championship: Taylor County 4, North Hardin 2
At Eastern High School
Championship: Pleasure Ridge Park 5, Bullitt East 4
At Eastern High School
Championship: Trinity 8, St. Xavier 4
At Simon Kenton
Championship: North Oldham 12, Shelby County 8
At UC Health Stadium
Championship: Beechwood 12, Highlands 9
At Montgomery County
Championship: Montgomery County 11, Campbell County 1
At Kentucky Proud Park
Championship: Tates Creek, 7, Lafayette 1
At Southwestern
Championship: Somerset 10, Danville 9
At Lincoln Memorial University
Championship: Corbin 12, Barbourville 0
At Letcher County Central
Championship: Hazard 14, Breathitt County 2
At Floyd Central
Championship: Lawrence County 12, Johnson Central 7
At Raceland
Championship: Rowan County 12, Ashland Blazer 2
