Kentucky HS baseball playoffs: Find out which 16 teams won their region championships

Photo slideshow: Tates Creek defeats Lafayette to claim the 11th Region title The Tates Creek baseball team defeats Lafayette 7-1 to claim the 11th Region title Wednesday at Kentucky Proud Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tates Creek baseball team defeats Lafayette 7-1 to claim the 11th Region title Wednesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Below you’ll find championship winners and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school baseball region tournaments.

Click here for the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket

All times for remaining games are local to site. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.

1ST REGION

At Paducah Tilghman

Championship: McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 1

2ND REGION

Union County hosts, championship site TBD after postponement

Championship: Caldwell County vs. Hopkinsville, TBD (Thursday)

3RD REGION

At Owensboro

Championship: Breckinridge County leads Owensboro Catholic, 2-1 (play scheduled to resume 5 p.m. Thursday in bottom of third inning)

4TH REGION

At Western Kentucky University

Championship: South Warren 6, Bowling Green 5

5TH REGION

At Taylor County

Championship: Taylor County 4, North Hardin 2





6TH REGION

At Eastern High School

Championship: Pleasure Ridge Park 5, Bullitt East 4

7TH REGION

At Eastern High School

Championship: Trinity 8, St. Xavier 4

8TH REGION

At Simon Kenton

Championship: North Oldham 12, Shelby County 8

9TH REGION

At UC Health Stadium

Championship: Beechwood 12, Highlands 9

10TH REGION

At Montgomery County

Championship: Montgomery County 11, Campbell County 1

11TH REGION

At Kentucky Proud Park

Championship: Tates Creek, 7, Lafayette 1





12TH REGION

At Southwestern

Championship: Somerset 10, Danville 9

13TH REGION

At Lincoln Memorial University

Championship: Corbin 12, Barbourville 0





14TH REGION

At Letcher County Central

Championship: Hazard 14, Breathitt County 2

15TH REGION

At Floyd Central

Championship: Lawrence County 12, Johnson Central 7

16TH REGION

At Raceland

Championship: Rowan County 12, Ashland Blazer 2