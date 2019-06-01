High School Baseball
The field is set for the 2019 Kentucky high school baseball state tournament.
The semi-state round of the Kentucky high school baseball postseason was completed Saturday, setting the field for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
This year’s state tournament will be played from June 5-8 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Complete pairings and schedules can be found below.
Click here for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket
All times eastern; games listed in bracket order
Wednesday, June 5
Tates Creek (32-7) vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (27-9), 8:30 p.m.
Beechwood (38-1) vs. Breckinridge County (28-5), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 6
Rowan County (39-3) vs. McCracken County (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Hazard (29-7) vs. Trinity (34-5), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 7
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Championship, 7 p.m.
