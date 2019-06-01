The field is set for the 2019 Kentucky high school baseball state tournament.

Photo slideshow: Tates Creek defeats Lafayette to claim the 11th Region title The Tates Creek baseball team defeats Lafayette 7-1 to claim the 11th Region title Wednesday at Kentucky Proud Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tates Creek baseball team defeats Lafayette 7-1 to claim the 11th Region title Wednesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The semi-state round of the Kentucky high school baseball postseason was completed Saturday, setting the field for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

This year’s state tournament will be played from June 5-8 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Complete pairings and schedules can be found below.

Click here for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket

All times eastern; games listed in bracket order

Wednesday, June 5

Tates Creek (32-7) vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (27-9), 8:30 p.m.

Beechwood (38-1) vs. Breckinridge County (28-5), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Rowan County (39-3) vs. McCracken County (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Hazard (29-7) vs. Trinity (34-5), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Championship, 7 p.m.