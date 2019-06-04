How to follow the 2019 Kentucky high school baseball state tournament

Tates Creek celebrates 11th Region baseball championship Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-1, for the 11th Region baseball championship on May 29, 2019 at Kentucky Proud Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-1, for the 11th Region baseball championship on May 29, 2019 at Kentucky Proud Park.

The 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament is scheduled for June 5-8 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

This year’s state tournament consists of eight teams — half that of recent state tournaments — which earned berths by virtue of wins in a semi-state round played Saturday.

Below you’ll find scheduling information, broadcast links and more to help make easier your experience following this year’s tournament.





Click here for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket.

Schedule

Games listed in bracket order

Wednesday, June 5

Tates Creek (32-7) vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (27-9), 8:30 p.m.

Beechwood (38-1) vs. Breckinridge County (28-5), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Rowan County (39-3) vs. McCracken County (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Hazard (29-7) vs. Trinity (34-5), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Championship, 7 p.m.

Our coverage

Josh Moore will be providing live in-game coverage and postgame coverage of all eight state baseball games on Twitter (@HLpreps) and for Kentucky.com.

Video broadcasts

Video coverage of select state baseball games will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states.

Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription. Links to available broadcasts are below.

Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Championship, 7 p.m.

Audio broadcasts

Audio coverage of select state baseball games will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Mixlr.com. You can download the Mixlr app or click on the following game links to listen live.

Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Championship, 7 p.m.

Live stats

Live statistical updates of every state baseball game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast. Links can be found below.

Wednesday, June 5: Beechwood vs. Breckinridge County, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Tates Creek vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: Rowan County vs. McCracken County, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: Hazard vs. Trinity, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Championship, 7 p.m.

Pre-tournament rosters

Beechwood

Breckinridge County

Hazard

McCracken County

Pleasure Ridge Park

Rowan County

Tates Creek

Trinity

More info

Here are some other helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:

Purchase advance tickets

List of all-time state tournament appearances (through 2018)

List of KHSAA baseball state champions (in order of number of championships won)

List of previous KHSAA baseball state champions and championship game scores

Scores of every KHSAA baseball state tournament game

State records: Individual offense; individual pitching and defense

State records: Team offense; team pitching and defense