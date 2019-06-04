High School Baseball
How to follow the 2019 Kentucky high school baseball state tournament
The 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament is scheduled for June 5-8 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.
This year’s state tournament consists of eight teams — half that of recent state tournaments — which earned berths by virtue of wins in a semi-state round played Saturday.
Below you’ll find scheduling information, broadcast links and more to help make easier your experience following this year’s tournament.
Click here for the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket.
Schedule
Games listed in bracket order
Wednesday, June 5
Tates Creek (32-7) vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (27-9), 8:30 p.m.
Beechwood (38-1) vs. Breckinridge County (28-5), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 6
Rowan County (39-3) vs. McCracken County (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Hazard (29-7) vs. Trinity (34-5), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 7
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Championship, 7 p.m.
Our coverage
Josh Moore will be providing live in-game coverage and postgame coverage of all eight state baseball games on Twitter (@HLpreps) and for Kentucky.com.
Video broadcasts
Video coverage of select state baseball games will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states.
Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription. Links to available broadcasts are below.
Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8: Championship, 7 p.m.
Audio broadcasts
Audio coverage of select state baseball games will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Mixlr.com. You can download the Mixlr app or click on the following game links to listen live.
Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8: Championship, 7 p.m.
Live stats
Live statistical updates of every state baseball game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast. Links can be found below.
Wednesday, June 5: Beechwood vs. Breckinridge County, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Tates Creek vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: Rowan County vs. McCracken County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: Hazard vs. Trinity, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8: Championship, 7 p.m.
Pre-tournament rosters
More info
Here are some other helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
List of all-time state tournament appearances (through 2018)
List of KHSAA baseball state champions (in order of number of championships won)
List of previous KHSAA baseball state champions and championship game scores
Scores of every KHSAA baseball state tournament game
State records: Individual offense; individual pitching and defense
State records: Team offense; team pitching and defense
