High School Baseball
Kentucky Mr. Baseball comes out of the mountains, 2019 All-State teams revealed
Tates Creek celebrates 11th Region baseball championship
The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association revealed its Mr. Baseball and All-State team members late Monday night.
A.J. Hacker, pitcher and hitter out of Rowan County High School, became the program’s first Mr. Baseball recipient. Hacker last week was named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year.
Hacker this season has a 0.55 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 76 and 2/3 innings pitched. He’s 11-1 and has given up only six earned runs this season. Hacker also bats a team-high .461 and leads the Vikings with nine home runs this year.
He is the first Mr. Baseball winner from the 16th Region since Greenup County’s Aaron McGlone won it in 1996, and is only the third eastern Kentucky player to win the award, joining McGlone and South Laurel’s Daniel Neal, who won in 2015. (Click here for a complete list of previous winners.)
Rowan County is in the state tournament for the second time in the last three seasons. The Vikings open play against McCracken County.
Three 11th Region players — Colin Burgess (Tates Creek), Konnor Lewis (Tates Creek) and Trace Willhoite (Scott County — were named to the All-State First Team.
Blayne Deaton joined his Tates Creek teammates as a Second Team selection in addition to Woodford County’s Charlie Corum and Madison Central’s Ben Snapp.
Selections to the Third Team out of the 11th Region were: Jared Gadd (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Cade McKee (Scott County) and Julius Scearce (Frederick Douglass)
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Cam Baughman was the lone honorable mention from the 11th Region.
The complete All-State team selections are below, listed in the order provided by the KHSBCA.
FIRST TEAM
Eric Riffe, Paudcah Tilghman
Jonathan Hogart, Madisonville
Brock Lucas, Breckinridge County
Ryan Hawks, Warren East
Ryan Kearney, Campbellsville
Will Koger, Bardstown
Garrett Simpson, Bullitt East
Dallas Glass, Pleasure Ridge Park
Andrew Delaney, Eastern
Grant Knipp, Male
Daylen Lile, Trinity
Logan Beard, North Oldham
Austin Reed, Oldham County
Logan Castleman, Beechwood
Ethan Kavanaugh, Highlands
Trace Willhoite, Scott County
Konnor Lewis, Tates Creek
Colin Burgess, Tates Creek
Ethan Wood, Danville
Chase Estep, Corbin
Riley Preece, Johnson Central
A.J. Hacker, Rowan County
SECOND TEAM
Jordyn Naranjo, Graves County
Jacob Ehling, McCracken County
Joe Howard, Bowling Green
Jackson Haga, Bowling Green
Jacob Curtis, Franklin-Simpson
Tyler Wood, Central Hardin
Reed Blaszczyk, Pleasure Ridge Park
Kaleb Corbett, Fern Creek
Alex Adams, St. Xavier
Ryan Nicholson, St. Xavier
J.T. Benson, South Oldham
Evan Webster, Ryle
Tad Fisher, Bracken County
Andrew Day, Harrison County
Ben Snapp, Madison Central
Blayne Deaton, Tates Creek
Charlie Corum, Woodford County
Cayden Shaver, Danville
Jeffrey Madden, Southwestern
Kade Grundy, Somerset
Cory Bright, Knox Central
Jackson Feltner, Lawrence County
THIRD TEAM
Tate Vanhooser, Caldwell County
Isaac Humphrey, Owensboro
Parker Newby, Hancock County
Braxton Meguiar, Logan County
Peyton Back, Russell County
Travis Wiser, Marion County
Nick Thompson, Trinity
Tyler Wagner, Walton-Verona
Travis Smith, Walton-Verona
Justin Doyle, North Oldham
John Odom, Beechwood
Blaine Walters, Cooper
Noah Carter, Beechwood
Chris O’Neal, Harrison County
Tyler Jacobs, Montgomery County
Julius Scearce, Frederick Douglass
Jared Gadd, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Cade McKee, Scott County
Andy Baker, Hazard
C.J. Fairchild, Lawrence County
Shane Taylor, Rowan County
Brandon Layne, Boyd County
HONORABLE MENTION
Colbe Crim, Paducah Tilghman
Drew McGowan, University Heights
Nick Belcher, Owensboro
Nick Dawson, Manual
Trevo Amburgey, Oldham County
Caleb Collins, Shelby County
Adam Gray, Campbell County
Jesus Riera, Campbell County
Isaac Fryman, Nicholas County
Brady Brooks, Campbell County
Cam Baughman, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Javon Hasty, Rockcastle County
Ethan Jones, Southwestern
Nate Skidmore, Powell County
Evan Dickison, Ashland Blazer
Jacob Heighton, Raceland
Comments