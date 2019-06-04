Kentucky Mr. Baseball comes out of the mountains, 2019 All-State teams revealed

Tates Creek celebrates 11th Region baseball championship Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-1, for the 11th Region baseball championship on May 29, 2019 at Kentucky Proud Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-1, for the 11th Region baseball championship on May 29, 2019 at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association revealed its Mr. Baseball and All-State team members late Monday night.

A.J. Hacker, pitcher and hitter out of Rowan County High School, became the program’s first Mr. Baseball recipient. Hacker last week was named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year.

Hacker this season has a 0.55 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 76 and 2/3 innings pitched. He’s 11-1 and has given up only six earned runs this season. Hacker also bats a team-high .461 and leads the Vikings with nine home runs this year.

He is the first Mr. Baseball winner from the 16th Region since Greenup County’s Aaron McGlone won it in 1996, and is only the third eastern Kentucky player to win the award, joining McGlone and South Laurel’s Daniel Neal, who won in 2015. (Click here for a complete list of previous winners.)

Rowan County is in the state tournament for the second time in the last three seasons. The Vikings open play against McCracken County.

Three 11th Region players — Colin Burgess (Tates Creek), Konnor Lewis (Tates Creek) and Trace Willhoite (Scott County — were named to the All-State First Team.

Blayne Deaton joined his Tates Creek teammates as a Second Team selection in addition to Woodford County’s Charlie Corum and Madison Central’s Ben Snapp.

Selections to the Third Team out of the 11th Region were: Jared Gadd (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Cade McKee (Scott County) and Julius Scearce (Frederick Douglass)

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Cam Baughman was the lone honorable mention from the 11th Region.

The complete All-State team selections are below, listed in the order provided by the KHSBCA.

FIRST TEAM

Eric Riffe, Paudcah Tilghman

Jonathan Hogart, Madisonville

Brock Lucas, Breckinridge County

Ryan Hawks, Warren East

Ryan Kearney, Campbellsville

Will Koger, Bardstown

Garrett Simpson, Bullitt East

Dallas Glass, Pleasure Ridge Park

Andrew Delaney, Eastern

Grant Knipp, Male

Daylen Lile, Trinity

Logan Beard, North Oldham

Austin Reed, Oldham County

Logan Castleman, Beechwood

Ethan Kavanaugh, Highlands

Trace Willhoite, Scott County

Konnor Lewis, Tates Creek

Colin Burgess, Tates Creek

Ethan Wood, Danville

Chase Estep, Corbin

Riley Preece, Johnson Central

A.J. Hacker, Rowan County

SECOND TEAM

Jordyn Naranjo, Graves County

Jacob Ehling, McCracken County

Joe Howard, Bowling Green

Jackson Haga, Bowling Green

Jacob Curtis, Franklin-Simpson

Tyler Wood, Central Hardin

Reed Blaszczyk, Pleasure Ridge Park

Kaleb Corbett, Fern Creek

Alex Adams, St. Xavier

Ryan Nicholson, St. Xavier

J.T. Benson, South Oldham

Evan Webster, Ryle

Tad Fisher, Bracken County

Andrew Day, Harrison County

Ben Snapp, Madison Central

Blayne Deaton, Tates Creek

Charlie Corum, Woodford County

Cayden Shaver, Danville

Jeffrey Madden, Southwestern

Kade Grundy, Somerset

Cory Bright, Knox Central

Jackson Feltner, Lawrence County

THIRD TEAM

Tate Vanhooser, Caldwell County

Isaac Humphrey, Owensboro

Parker Newby, Hancock County

Braxton Meguiar, Logan County

Peyton Back, Russell County

Travis Wiser, Marion County

Nick Thompson, Trinity

Tyler Wagner, Walton-Verona

Travis Smith, Walton-Verona

Justin Doyle, North Oldham

John Odom, Beechwood

Blaine Walters, Cooper

Noah Carter, Beechwood

Chris O’Neal, Harrison County

Tyler Jacobs, Montgomery County

Julius Scearce, Frederick Douglass

Jared Gadd, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Cade McKee, Scott County

Andy Baker, Hazard

C.J. Fairchild, Lawrence County

Shane Taylor, Rowan County

Brandon Layne, Boyd County

HONORABLE MENTION

Colbe Crim, Paducah Tilghman

Drew McGowan, University Heights

Nick Belcher, Owensboro

Nick Dawson, Manual

Trevo Amburgey, Oldham County

Caleb Collins, Shelby County

Adam Gray, Campbell County

Jesus Riera, Campbell County

Isaac Fryman, Nicholas County

Brady Brooks, Campbell County

Cam Baughman, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Javon Hasty, Rockcastle County

Ethan Jones, Southwestern

Nate Skidmore, Powell County

Evan Dickison, Ashland Blazer

Jacob Heighton, Raceland