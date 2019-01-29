New team breaks into high school boys’ top 10 as rankings shuffle

High School Basketball

Marques Warrick converted an and-one layup in transition after making a steal in Henry Clay's 52-50 upset of Trinity at home on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls released Jan. 28, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Scott County1223-11291
2. John Hardin1

23-0

1053
3. Trinity

17-6872
4. University Heights Academy

21-3835
5. Covington Catholic

17-5734
6. Waggener

19-3606
7. Cooper

18-3389
8. South Laurel

21-23010
9. Campbell County

15-4238
10. Henry Clay

19-416NR

Others receiving votes: Collins 13, McCracken County 10, Graves Co. 9., Lex.ington Christian 8, Mayfield 5, Madisonville-North Hopkins 4, Hazard 4, Ballard 4, Woodford County 3, Elliott County 3, Danville 2, Shelby Valley 2, Seneca 2, Knox Central 1, Bowling Green 1.

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Conner921-11111
2. Scott County122-1972
3. Elizabethtown

1

20-4694
4. Boyd County117-3685
5. Ryle

19-4633
6. Male

14-4548
t7. Sacred Heart

15-6437
t7. Lincoln County

17-3436
9. Highlands

20-4319
10. Webster County

22-32010

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 13, Graves County 8, Butler 8, Owensboro Catholic 8, South Laurel 6, Murray 4, Eastern 4, Boyle County 4, Christian Academy-Louisville 2, Harlan County 2, Bowling Green 1, Marshall County 1.

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

