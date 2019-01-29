New team breaks into high school boys’ top 10 as rankings shuffle

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls released Jan. 28, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Scott County
|12
|23-1
|129
|1
|2. John Hardin
|1
23-0
|105
|3
|3. Trinity
—
|17-6
|87
|2
|4. University Heights Academy
—
|21-3
|83
|5
|5. Covington Catholic
—
|17-5
|73
|4
|6. Waggener
—
|19-3
|60
|6
|7. Cooper
—
|18-3
|38
|9
|8. South Laurel
—
|21-2
|30
|10
|9. Campbell County
—
|15-4
|23
|8
|10. Henry Clay
—
|19-4
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Collins 13, McCracken County 10, Graves Co. 9., Lex.ington Christian 8, Mayfield 5, Madisonville-North Hopkins 4, Hazard 4, Ballard 4, Woodford County 3, Elliott County 3, Danville 2, Shelby Valley 2, Seneca 2, Knox Central 1, Bowling Green 1.
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Conner
|9
|21-1
|111
|1
|2. Scott County
|1
|22-1
|97
|2
|3. Elizabethtown
1
|20-4
|69
|4
|4. Boyd County
|1
|17-3
|68
|5
|5. Ryle
—
|19-4
|63
|3
|6. Male
—
|14-4
|54
|8
|t7. Sacred Heart
—
|15-6
|43
|7
|t7. Lincoln County
—
|17-3
|43
|6
|9. Highlands
—
|20-4
|31
|9
|10. Webster County
—
|22-3
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 13, Graves County 8, Butler 8, Owensboro Catholic 8, South Laurel 6, Murray 4, Eastern 4, Boyle County 4, Christian Academy-Louisville 2, Harlan County 2, Bowling Green 1, Marshall County 1.
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
