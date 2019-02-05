No. 1 teams hang on as high school basketball top 10s shuffle

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls released Feb. 4, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Scott County
|11
|25-1
|109
|1
|2. John Hardin
|1
25-0
|98
|2
|3. University Heights Academy
—
|22-4
|76
|4
|4. Trinity
—
|19-7
|71
|3
|5. Waggener
—
|21-3
|47
|6
|6. Covington Catholic
—
|19-6
|45
|5
|7. Cooper
—
|20-3
|40
|7
|8. Campbell County
—
|18-4
|28
|9
|9. South Laurel
—
|22-2
|23
|8
|10. Henry Clay
—
|20-5
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 9. Graves Co. 8. Beechwood 8. Lou. Male 8. Lou. Ballard 7. Mayfield 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 5. Lex. Christian 4. Elliott Co. 3. Knox Central 2.
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Conner
|5
|221
|101
|1
|2. Scott County
|1
|23-1
|85
|2
|3. Ryle
2
|22-4
|82
|5
|4. Boyd County
|3
|19-3
|79
|4
|5. Elizabethtown
—
|22-4
|64
|3
|6. Lincoln County
—
|20-4
|43
|T7
|7. Highlands
—
|22-4
|31
|9
|8. Sacred Heart
—
|16-7
|27
|T7
|9. Male
—
|14-5
|22
|6
|10. Clark County
—
|16-9
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 10. Scott 10. Webster Co. 10. South Laurel 8. North Laurel 6. Boyle Co. 4. Lou. Butler 3. Murray 3. Calloway Co. 1. Bullitt East 1.
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.
