High School Basketball

No. 1 teams hang on as high school basketball top 10s shuffle

By Jared Peck

February 05, 2019 03:40 PM

Photo slideshow: Scott County’s Billy Hicks earns 1000th career victory

Scott County head coach Billy Hicks earns his 1000th victory after defeating Frederick Douglass 70-38 on Thursday.
By
Up Next
Scott County head coach Billy Hicks earns his 1000th victory after defeating Frederick Douglass 70-38 on Thursday.
By

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls released Feb. 4, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Scott County1125-11091
2. John Hardin1

25-0

982
3. University Heights Academy

22-4764
4. Trinity

19-7713
5. Waggener

21-3476
6. Covington Catholic

19-6455
7. Cooper

20-3407
8. Campbell County

18-4289
9. South Laurel

22-2238
10. Henry Clay

20-5910

Others receiving votes: McCracken County 9. Graves Co. 8. Beechwood 8. Lou. Male 8. Lou. Ballard 7. Mayfield 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 5. Lex. Christian 4. Elliott Co. 3. Knox Central 2.

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Conner52211011
2. Scott County123-1852
3. Ryle

2

22-4825
4. Boyd County319-3794
5. Elizabethtown

22-4643
6. Lincoln County

20-443T7
7. Highlands

22-4319
8. Sacred Heart

16-727T7
9. Male

14-5226
10. Clark County

16-915NR

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 10. Scott 10. Webster Co. 10. South Laurel 8. North Laurel 6. Boyle Co. 4. Lou. Butler 3. Murray 3. Calloway Co. 1. Bullitt East 1.

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.

  Comments  