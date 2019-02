Kyle Rode becomes Lexington’s all-time leading boys’ basketball scorer

By

February 22, 2019 11:48 PM

Lexington Christian Academy's Kyle Rode with this free throw, with 56 seconds left against Paul Laurence Dunbar in a 68-55 win over the Bulldogs, became Lexington's all-time leading boys' basketball scorer, passing Dunbar's Taveion Hollingsworth.