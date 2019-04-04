Meet Kentucky’s 2019 junior all-star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams

Photo slideshow: Trinity defeats Scott County to claim state title Trinity beat Scott County 50-40 to claim the state title in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen championship Sunday at Rupp Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity beat Scott County 50-40 to claim the state title in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen championship Sunday at Rupp Arena.

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announced this year’s Kentucky Junior All-Star teams on Wednesday.

Fourteen boys and 15 girls were named to the respective rosters. The Kentucky juniors will face Indiana’s juniors on June 2 in Kentucky and June 3 in Indiana. The marquee Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic series, featuring both state’s top seniors, will be held June 7 at Bellarmine University in Louisville and June 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Senior All-Star rosters will be announced following April 20 tryouts (boys at John Hardin, girls at Elizabethtown).

Below are the complete junior rosters released by the KABC, in alphabetical order, along with those players’ points per game average during the 2018-19 season in parentheses.

2019 BOYS’ JUNIOR ALL-STARS

Rashad Bishop, Ballard (10.8)

Ksuan Casey, Madisonville (15.3)

Howard Fleming, Male (12.3)

Alex Matthews, John Hardin (17.5)

Dayvion McKnight, Collins (17.0)

Tyren Moore, Male (17.9)

Luke Morrison, South Oldham (25.4)

Cody Potter, Shelby Valley (22.1)

Brayden Sebastian, Garrard County (27.2)

Jackson Sivills, McCracken County (20.0)

Thomas Spencer, Wayne County (17.5)

JJ Traynor, Bardstown (11.2)

Marques Warrick, Henry Clay (21.1)

Kenny White, Madisonville (14.2)

2019 GIRLS’ JUNIOR ALL-STARS

Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy of Louisville (10.1)

Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart (15.8)

Ally Collett, South Laurel (20.9)

Delaney Enlow, Woodford County (18.0)

Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown (21.9)

Kennedy Igo, Clark County (14.1)

Ta’Ziah Jenks, Mercy Academy (18.0)

Destinee Marshall, Sacred Heart (12.8)

Hannah McCay, Owensboro Catholic (13.9)

Maddie Scherr, Ryle (15.1)

Charlee Settle, Calloway County (23.2)

Hope Sivori, Mercy Academy (16.3)

Lexi Tayor, Bullitt East (17.2)

Malea Williams, Scott County (12.8)

Kendall Wingler, Meade County (26.0)