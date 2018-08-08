Franklin-Simpson’s Tre Bass runs 73 yards for a touchdown against Johnson Central in the Class 4A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
High School Football

The 2018 preseason top 10 teams in every Kentucky high school football class

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

August 08, 2018 03:37 PM

The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com polled high school football coaches about the top 10 teams in their respective KHSAA classification as part of its preseason surveys. Below you will find links to all six of those rankings.

In addition to the preseason ranking order, each story also includes a brief outlook for the 2018 season about each team selected in the top 10. The bottom of each poll lists every school that received a vote during the preseason as well as a list of schools that responded to the survey.

THE RANKINGS

CLASS A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 4A

CLASS 5A

CLASS 6A

