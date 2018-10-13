Highlights: Boyle cruises past LexCath, UK target lights up scoreboard again

On paper, it looked like Boyle County was in for one of its toughest tests of the season on Friday night. But it didn’t take long for the defending champions to show why they’re still at the top of the food chain in Class 3A.

Behind huge performances from several offensive stars, Boyle County pounded host Lexington Catholic 40-14 to improve to 8-0 on the season. It has been well over a calendar year since the Rebels, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, last lost a game.

Landen Bartleson got the ball rolling with a 9-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. The junior running back, who has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville and Ohio State among others, rushed for 151 yards on the night and averaged more than 7 yards per carry.

After Reed Lanter threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Reese Smith and an 11-yard touchdown to Drew Baker, the Rebels led 20-0. Lexington Catholic, No. 4 in Class 3A in Cantrall’s ratings, got on the board early in the second quarter with a 57-yard touchdown run by Ryan Nichols. But after Lanter’s third touchdown pass of the night and a pair of field goals by Jackson Smith, Boyle County led 33-7.

Lanter finished 9-for-15 passing for 148 yards. He didn’t throw an interception or take a sack. Tanner Crawford ran for 100 yards and scored the final touchdown of the game for the Rebels. In addition to his long touchdown catch, Reese Smith ran for 49 yards. The Rebels piled up 337 yards on the ground as a team.

Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen, who has scholarship offers from Kentucky and Cincinnati, threw for 100 yards and a score and ran for 73 yards. Nichols finished with 124 yards rushing for the Knights (5-3), who have lost three of their last four games.

Henry Clay 31, Bryan Station 12: Langston Jackson rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead the red-hot Blue Devils (5-3) to their fourth win in a row.

Bryan Station led 12-10 at halftime on the strength of touchdown runs of 61 and 11 yards by Amodeus Taylor, but Dorien Hardin gave the Blue Devils the lead for good with a 14-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the third quarter.

Taylor finished with 101 yards on the ground for Bryan Station (0-8).





Western Hills 42, Garrard County 34: Wandale Robinson continued his assault on the stat sheet as the visiting Wolverines edged the Golden Lions.

Robinson did it all once again, rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns and throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass. The University of Kentucky target also made 16 tackles, including a sack and five tackles for a loss, and recovered both a fumble and an onside kick.





Madison Central 25, Lafayette 17: Trailing 17-10 at halftime, Madison Central rallied to knock off the host Generals by scoring the only touchdowns of the second half.

Jay Brank scored on an interception return and TeAndre Newcomb returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown for Lafayette (1-8), which got its final points on a 27-yard field goal by Sutton Averitt as the first-half clock ran out.

Madison Central (6-2) regained the lead on Freddie Chenault’s 5-yard rush and Jackson Juett’s two-point conversion early in the third quarter. Ethan Hahn’s 27-yard interception return set the final score.

Kenton Humphrey had two interceptions and six tackles in the win.





Scott County 53, Paul Dunbar 8: Glenn Covington caught five passes for 100 yards and two scores and also threw a touchdown pass as the host Cardinals halted a two-game skid. Montago Jones ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Clay McKee completed all five of his passes for 102 yards and a TD for Scott County (6-3).

The Cardinals held Dunbar (2-6) to 121 yards of offense. Bryan Hudson had 3.5 of Scott County’s six sacks. Dre Thruston ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and Jamarcus Robinson caught four passes for 55 yards in the loss.

Clark County 30, Tates Creek 12: Trailing 12-10 heading into the fourth quarter, visiting Clark County scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal its fourth straight win.

The Commodores went ahead 12-7 midway through the second quarter on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Mikaleb Coffey to Miles Thomas but couldn’t find the end zone the rest of the way.

Azariah Iseael put Clark County (6-2) ahead for good with a 16-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Iseael and Nitavius Thomas each ran for 99 yards and a TD.

Marcus Bosley made 10 tackles, including two for a loss, for Tates Creek (4-3). Miles Thomas finished with 109 yards receiving and Jaheim Mullins had two sacks in the loss.





Anderson County 42, Montgomery County 34: Charles Collins ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:26 left in the game as the visiting Bearcats remained undefeated at 8-0.

Montgomery County led 27-14 after Ty Eads recovered a fumble in the end zone. Anderson County got rushing scores from Brennon Maxberry and Jagger Gillis to edge ahead 28-27, then Montgomery County countered with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Trey Ishmael to Pharoah Davis.

Collins finished with 181 rushing yards and Maxberry added 143 yards on the ground for the Bearcats. Josh Wheaton ran for 122 yards and a score for Montgomery County (6-2).





Covington Catholic 21, Highlands 14: Casey McGinness powered the No. 1 overall team in Cantrall’s ratings to its 23rd win in a row. McGinness ran for 203 yards and two TDs for Covington Catholic (8-0), the defending Class 5A champions. Joe Buten had 133 yards rushing for Highlands (6-2).

North Oldham 30, Collins 26: Brendan McAfee passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns as the host Mustangs prevailed. Connor Newhouse added 79 rushing yards and a TD for North Oldham (4-4). Jaden Wilson rushed for 116 yards and two scores for Collins (1-7).

Spencer County 16, Shelby County 14: Seth Thompson ran for 102 yards and the game-winning touchdown for host Spencer County (3-6). Jose Carias ran for 47 yards and both touchdowns for Shelby County (4-4).